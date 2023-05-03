"It is only the Jett doing things alone" - PRX CigaretteS shares his thoughts on DFM being the most underrated team in VCT 2023: Pacific League

Week 6, Day 3 of VCT 2023: Pacific League saw Paper Rex go head-to-head against Talon Esports. The match was a closely contested game that went to the third map, where ultimately, Paper Rex came out on top with a scoreline of 2-1. Talon Esports performed exceptionally well on the first map, Pearl, winning with a score of 13-11.

However, in the next map of Split, Paper Rex reigned supreme with a relatively one-sided score of 13-4. On the third map, the scores were close, with both teams appearing even, but Paper Rex came out on top by winning the map with a scoreline of 13-10.

Following the conclusion of the matches, Rishabh Kalita from Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to interact with CigaretteS. Patiphan "CigaretteS" Posri is a professional Valorant player from Thailand currently playing for Paper Rex. During the interview, the esports athlete shared several intriguing insights about his thoughts on the most underrated team in the league, the Agent Gekko, and more.

PRX CigaretteS talks about the team, their upcoming opponents in VCT 2023: Pacific League, and more

Q. What did you think of your team’s performance against Talon today? Did they meet your expectations, or do you think there is room for improvement?

CigaretteS: So far, I think Talon has improved a lot. They are playing better than we expected. It's good for them now. It is so hard to play.

Q. Can you tell us why you didn’t play in today’s match?

CigaretteS: I didn't play today because we have a plan to play. I just prepared the Icebox map. But Icebox is removed now [laughs]. I can't tell, but we have some plans.

Q. From your perspective, did Talon do anything differently today that might have caught your team off-guard?

CigaretteS: I thought that sushiboys was going to play some maps like Fracture or Pearl, you know, but he never played.

Q. What is your biggest takeaway from today’s match?

CigaretteS: I think we made a lot of mistakes. We will have to learn. We lost some 1v3, 1v2.

Q. You have played Gekko previously. What do you think of the Agent? Considering his low pick rate, what is it about Gekko that makes him less viable compared to all other Initiators?

CigaretteS: I think they will have to buff Gekko a bit. I think his weakness is his utility, you know. It is too easy to shoot. His flash on the sky, the enemies can shoot it easily. If they patch it with more HP or make it stronger, I think it's good for combining his utility with teammates.

Q. Which team would you say is the most underrated in the Pacific League so far and why?

CigaretteS: I think DFM. I think DFM just has to combine their utility together because, in DFM, it is only the Jett doing things alone. That is why it is weak for them. I think if they combine, if they just go together, they are going to be strong.

Q. When you are not playing Valorant, what do you like to do in your free time?

CigaretteS: Sleep [laughs]. I play a lot of FPS games like Apex, CSGO, PUBG, Overwatch, and Valorant, and then sleep [laughs].

Q. You guys will be facing ZETA DIVISON next. What do you think of the team, and how do you plan on approaching that match?

CigaretteS: First, I can tell that we have prepared a lot for this match. When we face ZETA team, we kind of like lose our minds and lose to them a lot. I don't know why [laughs]. We don't know how to counter them, so we have prepared a lot. We are trying hard to win next week because it is an important match for us to qualify for the Playoffs.

Paper Rex will face ZETA DIVISION next in VCT 2023: Pacific League. Fans can catch their favorite team fighting it out for a win on May 6, 2023.

