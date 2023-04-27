"patt from Talon Esports had a lot of good picks" - Coach XQQ on ZETA DIVISION's defeat against Talon Esports in VCT 2023: Pacific League

During Day 3, Week 5 of VCT 2023: Pacific League, an intense match took place between Talon Esports from Thailand and Japanese team ZETA DIVISION. This was the only game that was conducted that day. The two sides were evenly matched, and despite the second map extending into overtime, Talon Esports managed to secure a 2-0 win. This was their first victory in the Pacific League.

VCT 2023: Pacific League went live on March 25, 2023, and features 10 Valorant-franchised teams from the Asia Pacific region. The tournament was organized by Riot Games and is taking place in Seoul, South Korea. It will conclude on May 16, 2023, and the teams that manage to secure the top three positions will make their way to VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions 2023.

ZETA XQQ talks about the team's lackluster performance on their own map pick in VCT 2023: Pacific League

After the Week 5 Day 3 match between ZETA DIVISION and Talon Esports concluded, Sportskeeda esports got the opportunity to interact with Hibiki "XQQ" Motoyama in the post-match scrum interviews. This individual is the coach for Japan's professional Valorant team, ZETA DIVISION. In the interview, XQQ was asked about the squad's struggles on Ascent, which is a map the side is strong on. Here's what the coach had to say in response:

"We had a relatively good attack. However, from Round 8 to 12, patt from Talon Esports had a lot of good picks, which put off our rhythm on our Attack. Then, we had like two rounds we lost due to that. This goes the same for Haven, but there is a day to come when you will drop a round, which you usually win, and today was that day."

According to the coach, the team displayed admirable performances on the Attacking half of the map. However, things fell apart on Defense. XXQ claims that from Round 8 to 12, patt from Talon Esports was able to get some crucial eliminations that set back ZETA and disrupted their momentum. This caused the team to lose two rounds consecutively. The coach then went on to say that the situation was similar on the first map of Haven as well.

The match between Talon Esports was extremely fun to watch. On the first map of Haven, Talon won with a score of 13-8. However, it was the second one that had fans on the edge of their seats. This is because the score shifted in each other's favor with every round and game, eventually going into overtime.

Ascent was ZETA DIVISION's map pick, and they certainly demonstrated impressive performances on it. The map was finally won by Talon Esports with a score of 16-14 after a total of 30 rounds were played on it.

ZETA DIVISION will face Team Secret next in VCT 2023: Pacific League. The upcoming matchup is set to take place on April 29, 2023.

