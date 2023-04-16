Week 4 Day 1 of VCT 2023: Pacific League has finally come to an end after two eventful and highly competitive matchups. DRX and Paper Rex clashed first, and the former came out on top with a 2-0 scoreline. This was followed by a matchup between Team Secret and Rex Regum Qeon, which the latter won with a scoreline of 2-0.

After the Week 4 Day 1 matches of VCT 2023: Pacific League were over, Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to ask a series of questions to Evan "Warbirds" Olzem, the head coach for Team Secret.

TS Warbirds talks about the team not being able to win their map picks in VCT 2023: Pacific League

During the scrum interviews, Warbirds was asked about the team's string of defeats on their own map picks. Team Secret is yet to get a win on their own map picks in this tournament. The coach responded:

"I think for us it is kind of evident now that we have kind of like a map pool issue where if you pick a map, you should win on it like 80% of the time. That was something we talked about going into this week, where we were focusing hard on Icebox. But they came out with a different (Agent) composition than what we were used to. "

He further added:

"So, part of that also is situational I feel like. Specifically on Icebox we weren't used to the double wall with Skye. Obviously that's going to be different than our Icebox versus Talon so its like case by case. I can look at it that way and say like 'oh yeah, we have one map we need to fix that.' But it is also like fixing our issues is our number one priority and making sure that we have a confident couple of maps that we can pick no matter what."

Warbirds admitted that Team Secret has a map pool issue. He believes that if a team picks a map, they should be able to win 80% of their matches on it. That said, RRQ's unique Agent composition with Harbor, Viper, and Skye, caught them off-guard, despite them having practiced hard.

The coach's current priority is fixing the team's issues in such a way that they have a couple of maps where they can play confidently, irrespective of what their opponents present in terms of strategies, tactics, or Agent composition.

Team Secret will be facing DetonatioN FocusMe next in VCT 2023: Pacific League on April 23, 2023.

VCT 2023: Pacific League went live on March 25, 2023, in Seoul, South Korea. Ten Valorant franchised teams from the Asia Pacific region are battling to secure the top three spots in the tournament so they can make their way to VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions 2023.

