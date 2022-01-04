Liquipedia announces list of Valorant pros with highest page visits: Tenz, Scream, and Brax take top 3

2021 has been an impressive year for Valorant esports. Starting with regional Valorant Champions Tours, two international VCT Masters events in LAN, and finishing with Valorant Champions 2021, it was an excellent year for Riot's shooter. With the increasing popularity of Valorant esports, professional players and teams also rose to prominence.

Recently, Liquipedia, one of the most renowned esports websites, announces the list of Valorant pros with the highest page visits in 2021. Canadian Valorant professional Tyson "Tenz" Ngo became the most searched player last year.

Tenz became the most searched Valorant player in 2021, Boaster out of the top 10

According to a list revealed by Liquipedia, Sentinels' Tenz is the most searched player on the internet in 2021. Whereas Team Liquid's Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom and T1's content creator Braxton "brax" Pierce were second and third on the list respectively.

Tenz had an excellent year individually. He started the year with Cloud9 Blue. He joined Sentinels on loan in March 2021 and won the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavík in May. Tenz was the MVP of that tournament as well. After Reykjavik Masters, Sentinels signed him from Cloud9 Blue with a huge transfer fee.

On the other hand, Team Liquid's Scream also had an excellent year in 2021. He represented the EMEA region in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavík and Valorant Champions 2021. On the other hand, Brax retired from professional esports last October and is currently working as a content creator for T1.

Sentinels' Shahzam, Sinatraa, Dapr and Zombs are also in the top 10 along with Acend's cNed, 100 Thieves' Asuna and Gambit Esports nAts. However, Fnatic's Boaster is out of the top 10 finishing 12th on the list behind Sentinels' Sick, who secured the 11th spot.

Also Read Article Continues below

Former X10 CRIT star Patiphan Chaiwong, who recently switched to Overwatch, is the most searched player from the SEA region. He finished 15th on the list. Paper Rex's Forsaken was also on the list securing 16th position.

Edited by Danyal Arabi