Top 5 clutches at Valorant Champions 2021

Valorant Champions 2021 wrapped up last Sunday as Acend became Valorant's first-ever world champion. The European side defeated Gambit Esports in the grand-finals with a 3-2 scoreline and claimed the title.

The top 16 teams from around the globe this year competed in the Valorant Champions 2021 to become the world's best. As the big teams and top players of the game participated, fans witnessed some unbelievable moments and extraordinary clutches throughout the tournament.

Top 5 clutches that made history at Valorant Champions 2021

Fans witnessed many exciting moments throughout the Valorant Champions 2021. With Valorant itself being incredibly fast-paced, the intense focus of the crème de la crème of professional players shocked the world. Here are the top five clutches of the tournament.

1) zombs 1v3 against Team Liquid

Sentinels didn't have a pleasant experience at the Valorant Champions 2021 as the North American side was eliminated from the group-stage. However, their tie against Team Liquid was one of the best series of this tournament.

Sentinels faced Team Liquid in the Group B tie in a best-of-series. It was the 23rd round of the first map on Breeze where the score was 12-10 and Team Liquid had the match point. Sentinels played on semi-buys and planted the spike on A-site.

However, Team Liquid managed to retake the site and left Sentinels' Jared "zombs" Gitlin in a 1v3 situation with just a Marshal in his hand. zombs switched to Classic and surprisingly took all three members down to clutch the round for his team.

2) Scream's 1v3 against Acend

Team Liquid's Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom has always been known for its crisp aim and insane reflex. The 'Headshot-machine' popped up once again against Acend at the Valorant Champions 2021 semi-final and took an Ace against them after clucthing the round despite a 1v3 situation.

Team Liquid lost the first map and went onto Split to pull off a comeback. It was the 4th round of the game and the score was 3-0 in Acend's favor. Team Liquid was on attacking side and tried to hit the B-site aggressively.

ScreaM was playing Reyna and took two of Acend's players down at the start of the round. However, he found himself in a 1v3 situation after that as all of his teammates died in the process. Scream took down all of them and secured the first round for his team by completing his Ace.

3) Sick's 1v3 against KRU Esports

Sentinels faced KRU Esports in the Elimination tie of Group B. The tournament was not a joyful ride for the Reykjavik Masters Champions, and yet the players left their mark with their extraordinary gameplay.

Sentinels' Hunter "SicK" Mims pulled off an 1v3 clutch against KRU Esports in their last game of Valorant Champions 2021. It was the 7th round of Haven and Sentinels planted the spike by taking control of A-site. KRU Esports tried to retake the site-control and killed four members of Sentinels in the process with only SicK left in a 1v3 situation.

Despite the insurmountable odds, SicK eliminated the remaining three members and secured the round for his side.

4) Nivera's 1v2 against Cloud9 Blue

Nabil "Nivera" Benrlitom from Team Liquid also left his mark with his extraordinary gameplay. He was arguably the most consistent player for Team Liquid at the Valorant Champions 2021.

Team Liquid faced Cloud9 Blue in the quarter-finals of the Valorant Champions 2021. It was the first map on Bind and Team Liquid was on the map point. Cloud9 Blue planted the spike on B-site with two members alive against Nivera. However, he took down both of them one by one using his game sense and clutched the round for his team.

5) NagZet's supernatural gameplay against Sentinels

KRU Esports was the most surprising team at the Valorant Champions 2021. The Argentine side left a mark by eliminating Sentinels and Fnatic in back-to-back games.

The series between Sentinels and KRU Esports was one of the best in the whole tournament. It was the second map of the series where two teams were on an even scoreline with 11-11 and KRU Esports were on the attacking site.

The Argentine side lost three members very quickly before Juan Pablo "NagZet" Lopez popped up. NagZet secured a 4K in that round and set up KRU Esports with the match-point.

These are some of the best clutches of the recently concluded Valorant Champions 2021. The season has come to an end with the conclusion of the tournament and teams are shaping up for for the VCT 2022.

Note: The list present in this article is not in any order of ranking.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan