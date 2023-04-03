"Make sure they are more aware" - Gen.G bail addresses the team's current flaws in VCT 2023: Pacific League

VCT 2023: Pacific League went live on March 25, 2023. It is being hosted by Riot Games in Seoul, South Korea. The league is comprised of ten Valorant franchised teams. The top three in the league will make their way to VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo and eventually to Valorant Champions 2023, marking the end of the season.

Week 2, Day 2 of VCT 2023: Pacific League saw two interesting matchups. The first was between Paper Rex and Team Secret, with TS winning with a score of 2-1. This was followed by an intense battle between Gen.G and Detonation FocusMe, where the former came out on top with a scoreline of 2-1 as well.

Gen.G bail goes in-depth about the team's performance in VCT 2023: Pacific League

After Week 2, Day 2 VCT 2023: Pacific League matches were over, Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to approach bail, the coach for Gen.G. The coach was asked about the team's primary flaws and what they are doing to mitigate them.

He was specifically questioned on the basis of the flaws previously outlined by coach Elmapuddy and the steps that they have taken to address them. To this, the coach had to say the following (translated from Korean):

"I don't think we have any issues when it comes to prepared strategies or tactics or anything like that. If the enemy stops us from executing our strategy, that means they played well. So hats off to them. But what we really need to get better at is reacting to the rounds where the game sort of breaks down into these mini-games, and that's where maybe sometimes communication is more difficult and things like that. "

He then adds (translated from Korean):

"I think all our difficulties and struggles manifest mostly at the beginning of a map, the first few rounds of the map, and then we are able to settle down more for the later rounds of the map, which is why we are able to stage a comeback. Yeah, this is definitely an aspect that we need to drill more into our players and make sure they are more aware, and collected as they play out these rounds that break down into mini-games."

According to Gen.G bail, if an enemy team can counter their executions, it is not because of the strategies or the tactics that are bad, but rather because it was good gameplay from the opponents.

However, he identifies a major flaw in his team. He clearly stated that they failed to react properly to the mini-games during a round and as a result, the communication suffers.

He believes that Gen.G struggles only in the early stages but as the game progresses, they become more calm and collected to be able to make a successful comeback. The coach, however, didn't stop at merely identifying the problems and stated that they are currently working to make sure that the players remain more aware during the initial rounds.

Gen.G's next opponent in VCT 2023: Pacific League is Team Secret. The match will take place on April 10, 2023.

