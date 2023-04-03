"We struggled to kind of control the chaos" - TS Warbirds talks about PRX's aggressive playstyle in VCT 2023: Pacific League (Exclusive)

Composed of ten Valorant franchised teams from the Asia Pacific region, VCT 2023: Pacific League is a tournament organized by Riot Games and is being hosted in Seoul, South Korea this year. It kicked off on March 25, 2023, and will run until May 16, 2023. This league acts as the starting phase for teams to make their way to higher-stakes tournaments. The teams that manage to end up in the top three spots on the leaderboard will eventually make their way to the VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions 2023.

Two matches were held in Week 2, Day 2 of VCT 2023: Pacific League. The first matchup was between Paper Rex and Team Secret, followed by a matchup between Gen.G and DetonatioN FocusMe. Both matches were intense and kept fans on the edge of their seats. The first match was won by Team Secret with a score of 2-1 while the second match was won by Gen.G with a similar scoreline of 2-1. This was the very first time in the event that all four teams ended up going to the third map on the same day.

TS Warbirds talks about the team's weaknesses in VCT 2023: Pacific League

After Week 2, Day 2 of VCT 2023: Pacific League matches came to an end, Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to ask Team Secret's coach Evan "Warbirds" Olzem about his team's performance on the first map of Haven. The coach was questioned about the reasons behind them losing their lead on the map (Haven), which ultimately led to them losing the map to Paper Rex.

In response to this question, Warbirds said:

"Yeah so, very specifically on defense, I mean both times we came out on 5-0 or 5-1. For defense, there are tons of weaknesses and discomfort on our C site, and then for attack, it was like they fought fast or if they like retook really quickly, then we struggled to kind of control the chaos. So that's just kind of two things that we have to look into for this upcoming week."

According to Warbirds, their primary weaknesses lie on the C site of Haven, especially when defending. He stated that they were uncomfortable while playing on the site, which made them lose the 5-0 lead that they had. In the attacking half, Team Secret struggled to keep control of the site after the bomb was planted.

Paper Rex is known to have a chaotic playstyle where they execute sites really quickly and catch their opponents off guard. Warbirds stated that Team Secret is currently unable to counter PRX's style of play and said that they need to improve their countertactics ahead of their next match in the upcoming week.

Next up, Team Secret will be facing Gen.G in VCT 2023: Pacific League. The upcoming match is set to kick off on April 10, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes