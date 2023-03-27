"We just needed to pull it together" - TS Warbirds on their lackluster performance on Icebox against Talon Esports in VCT 2023: Pacific League

VCT 2023: Pacific League is finally underway. The tournament kicked off on March 25, 2023, and will run until May 16, 2023. The league is comprised of ten Valorant franchised teams from the Asia Pacific region who are vying for a chance to compete in VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo and ultimately in the Valorant Champions 2023. The top three teams from the Pacific League will face off against the best of the best in the Valorant esports scene.

Two matches were conducted on Day 2. The first match was between DetonatioN FocusMe and Paper Rex. This was followed by an intense matchup between Team Secret and Talon Esports. It was a closely fought game with TS securing the first map, followed by TLN securing the second. On the third and final map, Team Secret secured the win and emerged as the winner of the matchup with a scoreline of 2-1.

TS Warbirds shares insights into their matchup against Talon Esports in VCT 2023: Pacific League

After the Day 2 matches of VCT 2023: Pacific concluded, Sportskeeda Esports had the opportunity to interview TS Warbirds, the coach for Team Secret, with JessieVash joining the panel. Warbirds was asked about their performance against Talon Esports. He was questioned about why they were able to able to dominate on the first map of Ascent, but lost their composure immediately on the second map of Icebox.

The coach responded:

"The first map, we were really motivated. We really wanted that win. It was a map that we really struggled with going into LOCK//IN and we put a lot of time into improving it."

He then added:

"For Icebox, we weren't playing as controlled, we weren't playing together, our comms weren't very high, and our energy wasn't very high, so we just needed to pull it together. I cheered them up a little bit [laughs] in between maps, but we've managed to pull it back together for game three."

Adding to the coach's statement, JessieVash said the following:

"I think they still had the confidence for Map 2. My team started thinking that they will play defensively, but they (Talon Esports) kept gambling and it worked for them."

TS Warbirds started off by talking about Ascent. He mentioned that Ascent was a map they were looking forward to as they struggled with it during the VCT LOCK//IN 2023. Hence, the team practiced the map a lot ahead of VCT 2023: Pacific League and was really motivated to implement their new tactics.

He then went on to talk about Icebox, where they struggled to get a win. He stated that they weren't wasn't able to maintain good composure throughout the match and weren't communicating effectively. Moreover, having played an exhausting match on Ascent, the team lacked energy.

However, he was able to cheer them up before the last map and get them going for map 3, i.e., Fracture, where Team Secret had a flawless run.

Upon hearing the statements from the coach, JessieVash, the in-game leader for Team Secret, added that on map 2 (Icebox), TS didn't correctly read their opponents. They initially thought that Talon Esports would approach the map with a more defensive strategy, but instead, they were aggressive with their plays and caught Team Secret off guard.

Team Secret will face Paper Rex as their next opponent in VCT 2023: Pacific League. The highly anticipated matchup is scheduled for April 2, 2023.

