"Maybe you will see something on Yoru": d4v41 hints at PRX's possible Bind team composition in VCT 2023: Pacific League

Paper Rex is arguably the most popular team in VCT Pacific League. Consisting of a squad brimming with both in-game talent and fun, quirky personalities outside the game, they are celebrities in the Valorant esports scene in Asia and beyond.

Although the Singaporean squad got off to a somewhat rough start at the beginning of the VCT 2023 season, they have regained their footing, and the team looks good as ever. PRX has secured a spot in the playoffs of the tournament and is looking like they are in prime shape to fight for one of the region's three seats at VCT Masters 2023, to be held in June this year in Tokyo, Japan.

Paper Rex's d4v41 opens up about the match against Gen.G in VCT Pacific League 2023

Abhipsito Das of Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to speak to the talented Khalish "d4v41" Rusyaidee after Paper Rex's first Super Week match in VCT Pacific. d4v41 was candid as usual and spoke about how he has seen the esports industry develop over the years, sharing insights into his aim training routine and how his team has grown over the course of the tournament,` among other things.

Q. You have been playing professionally in esports for a while now. How would you say the industry has developed since the time you started out till now?

d4v41: As a professional gamer, there are more opportunities in the pro scene. In Valorant, there is a proper system now, unlike before, especially in Asia.

Q. Your aim looked crispy on both maps today. Can you talk a bit about your aim training practice now? How would you suggest novice players get started?

d4v41: I don’t really follow what most of my teammates are doing. For example, something plays Kovaak's, and Jason plays Aimlabs. But I play a lot of Deathmatch nowadays. Although a lot of people would disagree because how the format works now is very bad, I like getting into the groove of moving the mouse and stuff. You know, how you keep playing for a while, you get used to the grip, yeah, that is why I like Deathmatch.

For starters, get to know yourself with respect to the different roles in the game. Are you a type of player that likes to be more aggressive or passive, or do you like playing in the middle? I function the best when I am in the middle, I am quite vocal. If you are not used to the role, you will have a hard time playing.

Q. What are some of the things that have led to such a visible change in PRX's performance over the course of the VCT Pacific?

d4v41: In the beginning, we tended to be overly critical of the plays the other person was doing, which is not the healthiest thing to do. In the past, we kept criticizing each other. Now even if we mess up, we just go back to the drawing board instead of yelling at each other.

We try to keep the environment positive, by which I don’t even mean that we have to be laughing and smiling all the time. It's more about being kind to each other and maintaining a wholesome environment, and respecting other people’s hard work.

Q. Last time I spoke to you after your match against T1, something and Benkai were subbing out for each other on different maps, but that has changed. Can you comment on Benkai's role on the team going ahead in VCT 2023?

d4v41: At the moment, Alecks has him as a reserve. We have been practicing with these five players at the moment. But who knows, for playoffs or maybe if we make it to Masters, we will change something up. Usually, Alecks is the one making these decisions.

Q. Not to pry too much into team secrets (no pun intended), but will we get to see Bind from PRX with f0rsakeN on Yoru at some point in the VCT Pacific League?

d4v41: I mean, probably, right? f0rsakeN does love his Yoru. Maybe you will see something on Yoru. Who knows? I can’t reveal too much [giggles]

Q. What are some things that stood out to you in your or your team’s performance today in the VCT Pacific League?

d4v41: I think no one was over-comming. Everyone was also hitting their shots. I think something was struggling for the first couple of rounds. But there is always someone or the other popping off on the team. For us, everyone is reliable that way. Maybe some of the teams don’t have that.

Q. Gen.G has looked like a solid team in VCT Pacific League so far. What were some of the mistakes you think they were making today that you were able to exploit so well?

d4v41: I don’t think they were making too many mistakes. Even though the score doesn’t say so, I think they were playing fairly well. The problem was probably the fact that they were not hitting their shots. I guess they were not having their best day.

They did a good job with their aggressive pushes and made us a bit startled by some of them.

Q. Now that you guys are comfortably on your way to the VCT Pacific League playoffs, do you have any predictions for which other teams are making it there alongside you?

d4v41: I don’t have preferences. If I had to pick two teams, I would pick T1 and ZETA.

Q. Do you have a message for the boys over at RRQ, who will be your next opponents in VCT Pacific League?

d4v41: We are kind of friends with them. Especially Jason and mindfreak. I just hope we have fun. Some of them have been playing in the pro scene for a while now. I wish they do their best so we have a good game.

