"My team helps to play in my fullest potential": F4Q Bunny on his performance in Valorant Champions Tour

Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin ended last Sunday as Gambit Esports emerged as champions by beating Team Envy in the Grand-finals.

However, some underdog teams and their players have caught the eye of the spectators in the recently concluded Berlin Masters. F4Q's Chae "Bunny" Joon-hyuk was one of them.

Bunny was one of the emerging players of Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin. His aggressive playstyle has been appreciated by many.

"I hope fans will love to watch us in future as well": F4Q Bunny after the end of Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin

Bunny is a South Korean player who is currently playing Valorant for F4Q. The 23-years-old represented his nation in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin. After his performance in the Berlin Masters, he has received praise from spectators around the world.

Speaking about this, Bunny told Sportskeeda Esports:

"I would prefer to speak about my team more than myself as without them I cannot play to my fullest potential. We are actually known as a very aggressive team before going to Berlin. We decided to mix up a lot of strategies into our aggressiveness. So, I am very grateful for the fans' support. I hope they'll love to watch us in future as well."

F4Q came to Berlin as the second seed from the Korean region along with the champions Vision Strikers. They were bunched in the same group with Sentinels and G2 Esports, two of the strongest teams in the world. Though F4Q lost all the matches in the group stage, they have shown their potential. The Korean side was also able to secure a map against Sentinels as well. Bunny played his part quite efficiently in F4Q's show in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin.

Bunny prefers to take on the duelist role for his team as it complements his aggressive playstyle. He loves to play with agents like Raze and Jett. Utilizing Raze's satchel, he can enter the aggressive and create space for his team as well. Bunny was 12th in the list of best players of Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin. With an ACS of 228.8, he has secured a K.D. ratio of 0.99.

F4Q can still qualify for the Valorant Champions 2021 by winning the APAC Last Chance Qualifier. It will be interesting to see how Bunny and his team perform in that tournament.

