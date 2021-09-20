"We still have a huge skill gap": F4Q's Zunba after end of Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin

Kim "Zunba" Joon-hyuk had a remarkable journey in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin with F4Q.

The team qualified for the Berlin Masters as the second seed from the Korean region, along with Vision Strikers. They were bunched in the same pool with two giants, Sentinels and G2 Esports. Despite being in such a brutal group, F4Q had some moments throughout the tournament.

Rishab Chakladar of Sportskeeda Esports got an opportunity to speak with F4Q's Zunba. He shared his experience at the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin and discussed how confident they are ahead of the APAC Last Chance Qualifier.

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports



It's the end of the road for Korea's @officialF4Q, with no more chances to advance.



We'll be able to see one last match out of them against @Sentinels!

Zunba ready to utilize Berlin Masters' experience at APAC Last Chance Qualifier

Q. How was your experience in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin?

Zunba: I think we definitely have a huge skill gap compared to other teams from North America and EMEA. I've learned a lot from this event, and most importantly, I've learned a lot about the game as well.

Q. You decided to go with Yoru on Breeze against Sentinels. It was the first time we saw someone playing Yoru in a game in the Berlin Masters. What were your strategies behind picking up the agent?

Zunba: To be honest, we didn't get enough time to prepare for Breeze. We barely had two to three practice matches altogether on that map. We don't have strategies for that arena as such. So, I decided to pick Yoru, which I usually prefer while playing ranked games.

F4Q @officialF4Q

Our

Played against strong teams, learned a lot from them and made new good friends. Was a wonderful experience.

Our #VCT journey ends here. 1:2 @Sentinels GG Now we prepare LCQ! We'll come back to 🇩🇪 for Champions🤩

Our #VCT journey ends here.

Played against strong teams, learned a lot from them and made new good friends. Was a wonderful experience.

Now we prepare LCQ! We'll come back to 🇩🇪 for Champions🤩 https://t.co/6PYWt4jaQK

Q. F4Q will have another chance to qualify for the Champions through the APAC Last Chance Qualifier. What are your thoughts on the teams coming from South Asia, SEA, and China?

Zunba: Through our scrims, we know that some Chinese teams have pretty strong rosters. They have extremely good aim and mechanics. So, we are a little worried about them in the APAC Last Chance Qualifier.

However, after our experience in Berlin, we believe we can beat any team going back to Asia.

Q. In your last game, you won a map against Sentinels. Taking a map from the world champions is a huge thing! Will it be a confidence booster for you guys ahead of the APAC Last Chance Qualifier?

Zunba: Yes, of course. We've learned a lot from that match as well. We just need to utilize that, and then we can beat every other team.

Edited by Ravi Iyer