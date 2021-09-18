Riot Games announce Valorant Champions Tour APAC LCQ as online-only event

The Valorant APAC LCQ is just around the corner, and Riot Games has released some news that has sparked discussions across the community. They said that the APAC LCQ would strictly be an online event due to rigid travel restrictions in the Asian region, which has not sat well with many.

Fans are eager to watch the APAC LCQ since teams from Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, and South Asia will face each other for the first time. The LCQ, or Last Chance Qualifier, is for teams who couldn't make it to the Berlin Masters on the first try.

Valorant Champions Tour APAC LCQ announcement and ping implications

The LCQ announcement (Image via Riot Games)

Riot's announcement has garnered many reactions from those looking forward to the Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier.

With teams belonging to different regions from across the continent, there is much doubt and uncertainty regarding the event's execution. Hence, the developer had to take this decision.

Fans initially thought that the LCQ would be a LAN event touted to take place in Singapore.

There is speculation surrounding the choice of server as well. Given the current travel restrictions due to COVID-19, it is safer to host the LCQ online.

But will an online setting ensure fair play? Certain Valorant teams will be at a disadvantage due to the high ping, regardless of the server chosen for the event.

It is well-known that the slightest change in ping could turn the scales in a team's favor at a competitive level.

Image via Elite Valorant India Official Community/Facebook

LAN tournaments eliminate the problem of high ping since it takes place on a local network.

How to watch the APAC LCQ

The Valorant APAC Last Chance Qualifier will begin on October 11. The broadcast for the preliminary rounds will start at 3.00 pm GST (8.00 pm IST). Semi-finals and finals will go live at 5.00 pm GST (10.00 pm IST).

There’s some time left before the LCQ is in full swing, and fans are expecting an announcement from Riot. It will be interesting to see what measures will be implemented to ensure fair play during the LCQ.

