NRG's Valorant team parts ways with their coach Chet

Valorant’s one of the most reputed coaches, Chet “Chet” Singh announced via Twitter today that he is parting ways with the NRG Valorant squad.

Chet as a coach was an integral part of the NRG Valorant team. He joined NRG on October 5, 2020 and was a part of the team from the very beginning of NRG’s endeavor into Valorant esports. As NRG's Twitter handle mentioned, Chet was a key figure in the creation of NRG Valorant.

Today we mutually part ways with @chetsingh, Chet was fundamental in the creation of NRG Valorant. We thank you for everything you contributed to the #NRGFAM. We wish you all the best. pic.twitter.com/Qv2AGCAaHo — NRG Current (@NRGcurrent) April 5, 2021

Chet acquired a reputation as a coach primarily in the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive esports scene, where he coached top NA teams such as Evil Geniuses, OpTic Gaming, 100 Thieves, and NRG Esports. Chet achieved quite a lot of success as a coach in CS: GO.

Chet leaves NRG Valorant team

NRG’s recent performance has not been very praiseworthy. Despite being considered one of the region’s best, they failed to qualify for the VCT Stage 1 Masters. So, some changes in the team were imminent. In the post-Stage 1 Masters windows, Shanks parted ways with NRG’s Valorant team. Chet’s departure is the second such change as NRG prepares for VCT Stage 2.

Decided to step down as of last week. Going to explore my options in CS and VAL. https://t.co/QT3690IRif — NRG Chet (@chetsingh) April 5, 2021

Chet mentioned in his tweet that he will be exploring options in both Valorant and CS: GO. If he goes back to CS: GO as a coach, it will be interesting to see how he can be a part of the rejuvenation of the NA CS: GO scene after the match-fixing scandal.

As ‘coaching slot’ is soon to going to be a thing in Valorant, it is going to be an interesting sight whom NRG appoints as coach in the coming days. There is no doubt a coach serves a key role behind the success of a squad in Valorant.