Shanks departs from NRG's Valorant roster.

NRG’s Valorant team has parted ways with Ryan "Shanks" Ngo.

Shanks, who is also popularly known as Mr. Fourth Quarter, joined NRG on December 18, 2020, after trialing with the team during the Nerd Street Gamers November Monthly.

He previously played for the Valorant squad of Dignitas. During his tenure at Dignitas, he was a key figure in their success at the Pop Flash Invitational. However, the team did not sign Shanks for the long-term.

Then he went on to play with Immortals, where Shanks subbed for Andrew "ShoT_UP" Orlowski. Once again, Shanks became a key figure behind Immortals securing a main event spot through UMG Closed Qualifiers.

Today we say farewell to @Shanks_TTV who was a key member in building NRG Valorant, Thank you for everything you contributed to the #NRGFAM. We wish you all the best, see you on the server. pic.twitter.com/q5k4Ojbwow — NRG (@NRGgg) March 23, 2021

NRG and Shanks part ways

After NRG failed to secure a spot on the Valorant Champion Tour 2021: North America Stage 1 Masters, a roster change became imminent.

Despite enjoying moderate success on the Challengers circuit, NRG beat squads like 100 Thieves and Gen.G, the failure to qualify for the biggest event of the year pointed to a desperate need for change.

In his tweet alluding to his departure from NRG, Shanks mentioned that "he had fun," but that it was "not the right fit for him."

Shanks was appreciative of the organization for providing him with an opportunity to be part of the squad.

Advertisement

Mutually agreed to part ways with @NRGgg. I love everyone who is apart of this org and gave me the chance to play. I had fun but this just really was not the right fit for me. Going to be streamin 8 hours a day either watch party or ranked. Still open to play with the right squad — Shanks (@Shanks_TTV) March 23, 2021

Shanks will be streaming full-time in the future, according to his tweet. He also mentioned that he is “still open to playing with the right squad”. It would be interesting to see which organization approaches him in the coming days as the scene gets ready for the VCT Stage 2 Challengers and Masters.

NRG had already signed former Andbox star Bradley "ANDROID" Fodor last month. NRG's future performances with star-studded Valorant NA rosters will be closely watched.

Many pro players and casters replied to Shanks' tweet. They all wished him well and wanted to see him back in Valorant Esports.

good luck if you play on a team like how u play ranked it’s over for the scene — darp (@daprcs) March 23, 2021

comeback going to be insane for you broski — Quan | 100T (@diceyzx) March 23, 2021

Advertisement

I’ll be waiting for you at the top ❤️ — 100T Asuna (@Asunaa) March 23, 2021

better come back soon, who else is gonna have good banter mid match cmon bro 💚 — FaZe Rawkus (@Rawkus) March 23, 2021