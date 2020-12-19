After Dignitas exit, Shanks joins the NRG Valorant roster

There have been some developments in the North American Valorant scene, as it would seem that former Dignitas pro, Ryan “Shanks” Ngo, has joined the NRG roster.

After the North American First Strike tournament, NRG saw fit to bench their Operator user Yannick “KOLER” Blanchette. The rosters' poor performance in the latest official Riot Games tournament led to this decision, and Shanks is expected to be the one to fill his shoes.

I'm still under contract with NRG but allowed to explore other options.



Tournament experience with duelists, cypher, and smokes.



DMs open and any help in spreading the word is appreciated. Thank you all for your continued support it means the world to me. — NRG KOLER (@KOLER1337) December 11, 2020

KOLER is still under contract with NRG. However, in one of his tweets, he states that he is still “allowed to explore other options.”

Hence, it’s quite likely that he will be moving on to another org when Shanks officially starts to play for the team in the upcoming tournaments.

Shank’s move to the NRG line-up doesn’t really come as too much of a surprise to many Valorant fans. He was orgless after the exit from Dignitas, and NRG’s coach, Chet Singh, had also hinted at the move previously.

Shanks can significantly strengthen the NRG Valorant line-up

Shanks has had a lot of experience with the Dignitas Valorant line-up, and he was instrumental in the success that they had during the Pop Flash Invitational.

He helped Dignitas beat TSM twice and aided them in securing a fourth place finish. However, Dignitas did not end up signing him. Despite being subbed in for Immortals’ Andrew “ShoT_UP” Orlowski at the UMG Closed Qualifier that took place last month, Shanks went orgless.

Shanks eventually went onto help Immortals secure a spot at the main First Strike event, and his sniping skills were praised, not just by the casters, but by the Valorant analysts as well.

So it was just a matter of time before an org picked him up, and a player of his caliber is bound to improve NRG substantially during the upcoming Valorant Champions Tour.