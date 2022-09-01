OpTic Gaming, 100 Thieves to use special isolation facilities for COVID-19 in VCT Champions 2022

The ongoing VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul has seen a rise in the number of positive COVID-19 cases among the participating teams and coaches.

OpTic Gaming head coach Chet "Chet" Singh took to Twitter on September 1 to disclose that he is down with COVID-19. The situation was revealed hours before Day 2 of VCT Champions Istanbul commenced. However, Chet will only be allowed to participate in the tournament through special isolation facilities.

The most prestigious tournament league in Valorant esports, VCT Champions 2022, kicked off yesterday with teams belonging to Group A participating in the opening matches. Hours before today's Group B games, Riot Games announced the presence of backup facilities for COVID-19-affected players.

It's unfortunate for OpTic Gaming to face such circumstances in one of the most important tournaments of their lives. That said, OpTic isn't the only team affected by COVID-19's fading wrath.

100 Thieves' general manager, Daniel Kapadia, also revealed the COVID positive status of four players and two coaches just after Riot Games' announcement of the isolation facilities.

Riot Games to provide isolation facilities for COVID-positive players in the ongoing VCT Champions 2022

As expected, several in the community appreciated Riot Games' attention to detail for a player's comfort in Champions 2022. One shouldn't have to miss out on an important event due to COVID-19 anymore, and Riot Games made sure of the same.

As notable esports journalist Jake Lucky mentioned, many organizations don't consider such situations beforehand, leading to affected players suffering unfortunate consequences.

Part of the statement from Riot Games reads:

"Our policy states that in the event a competitor returns a positive result for COVID-19, but feels well enough to compete and chooses to play, the affected player will play the scheduled match on a LAN network built in the isolation facilities. The individual who tested positive will participate from an isolated room while their teammates and the opposing team will compete from the venue."

As fans can decipher, only the players affected by COVID-19 will avail of the isolation facilities. Others, regardless of being teammates or opponents, will participate from the venue itself.

OpTic Gaming will face BOOM Esports today, right after the first match of the VCT Champions' Group B ends. Chet Singh will participate in the matches via the isolation facility, while the rest of the team will appear from the venue.

100 Thieves, on the other hand, will have its first matchup on September 3 against Fnatic as part of Group D. Fans are yet to know their plans for the game, as they still have a few days to recover after being detected with COVID-19 four days ago.

Both 100 Thieves and OpTic Gaming feature extremely talented rosters and wouldn't want to miss out on VCT Champions 2022 at any cost. Riot Games' wholesome plans for all teams' and spectators' benefits saved the day.

