"Our morale was going low" - EJAY on RRQ's decline in performance in their match against DRX in VCT 2023: Pacific League

Week 6, Day 2 of VCT 2023: Pacific League saw two thrilling matches. The first match was played between Global Esports and Gen.G, with the former securing the win with a flawless score of 2-0. In the second match, the undefeated Korean giants DRX clashed with Rex Regum Qeon, who, despite putting up a great show, lost the match with a score of 1-2, and the winning streak of DRX continues.

VCT 2023: Pacific League is a tournament where ten Valorant franchised teams from the Asia Pacific region compete. The top three teams from this league will advance to VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions 2023. It is being organized by Riot Games in Seoul, South Korea. The league went live on March 25, 2023, and will continue until May 16, 2023, with Playoffs starting on May 19, 2023, and concluding on May 28, 2023.

RRQ EJAY talks about the team's performance against DRX in VCT 2023: Pacific League

In Week 6, Day 2 of VCT 2023: Pacific League post-match scrum interviews, Sportskeeda Esports got to ask EJAY a series of questions. Eroll Jule "EJAY" Delfin is a professional Valorant player from the Philippines who currently plays for Rex Regum Qeon. During the interview, EJAY was questioned about the team's decline in performance as the maps went on, despite delivering solid performances on the first map. Upon being asked this question, EJAY had the following to say:

"I think on the second map, we made some small mistakes that led us to getting dominated in the defending (half) for a couple of rounds. In the third map, we were doing good with our comms but we just couldn't close out the rounds. We knew where they were going also but we just couldn't fight together. Our morale was going low because they were getting more rounds and some of us couldn't get a kill and that made us like not overcome (them) and it made the decider. That's why we are here."

According to EJAY, on the second map of Split, Rex Regum Qeon made some minor mistakes, especially on the defending half, resulting in them (RRQ) being dominated by DRX. On the third map of Pearl, he believes that RRQ lost because they couldn't close the rounds in their favor.

Hence, the rounds quickly slipped out of their hands and caused the team to lose morale. Although the communication during the match was good, the team struggled to get eliminations and couldn't counter DRX's strategies. As a result, the team lost the second and third maps to DRX.

RRQ is considered one of the most underrated teams in the league, as pointed out by several players. Despite their underwhelming performances early on, they took on stronger teams like Team Secret and easily defeated them without letting go of a single map.

In their match against DRX, who hasn't lost a single match yet, RRQ was able to defeat them on the first map of Haven, shocking viewers and casters alike. They carried this momentum forward to the second map of Split, where they put up a fantastic show but lost with a score of 10-13.

The score was 1-1, and the teams played the decider on Pearl. Unfortunately, DRX completely dominated RRQ, and the Korean team won the map with a 13-2. Despite their fantastic performances, Rex Regum Qeon lost this best-of-three series with a score of 1-2.

Up next for RRQ in VCT 2023: Pacific League is Global Esports. The upcoming match is set to go live on May 7, 2023.

