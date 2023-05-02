"I definitely want to give a shout-out to their coach"- Coach termi on DRX's loss on Haven against RRQ in VCT 2023: Pacific League

Week 6, Day 2 of VCT 2023: Pacific League fans saw two intense matches. In the first match, Global Esports went head-to-head with Gen.G, with the former coming out on top with a 2-0 score. In the second match, DRX secured the final victory with a thrilling 2-1 win over RRQ, maintaining their undefeated streak in the league.

The VCT 2023: Pacific League is a tournament hosted by Riot Games and is currently held in South Korea. The league comprises 10 professional Valorant teams from the Asia Pacific League region. Teams that reach the top three positions in the league will make their way to VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo and eventually to the Valorant Champions 2023.

DRX termi shares insights on team's recent match RRQ in VCT 2023: Pacific League

After the Week 6, Day 2 matches of the VCT 2023: Pacific League concluded on April 30, 2023, Sportskeeda Esports had the opportunity to interact with Seon-ho "termi" Pyeon, the head coach for the Korean professional Valorant team DRX, in the post-match scrum interviews. termi was asked about the team's struggles against RRQ on the first map of Haven, to which he replied:

"I definitely want to give a shout-out to their coach. I really want to give him credit. He came up with ingenious strategies against us. We chose Haven in this series but if we hadn't, I believe that they were so well prepared that they would have chosen it. So, I do want to give him a shot-out."

According to coach termi, DRX struggled on Haven primarily due to the strategies employed by Rex Regum Qeon. He was impressed by RRQ's game plan and praised their coach. termi said the smart tactics and strategies of RRQ made it difficult for DRX to secure a win on the first map. If they hadn't picked Haven, Rex Regum Qeon would have picked it anyway because they were well prepared for it.

DRX maintains their undefeated streak in the VCT 2023: Pacific League. However, the matchup between them and RRQ was highly competitive. Although RRQ is often referred to as one of the most underrated teams in the league, simply going by statistics, they are not as strong as DRX.

As a result, everyone expected the match between the 'Kings of Asia' and RRQ to be fairly one-sided. However, things took a turn as RRQ defeated DRX on the first map of Haven with a scoreline of 13-8.

Following this map, DRX and RRQ fought on Split. On this map, RRQ put up a great show but lost by only three rounds with a score of 10-13. But things took a u-turn on the third and final map, where DRX crushed RRQ's efforts and won the map with a 13-2 scoreline, ultimately winning the best of three with a score of 2-1.

Next up for DRX in the VCT 2023: Pacific League is Japan's DetonatioN FocusMe. This matchup will be unique as DRX hasn't lost a match yet, and DFM is yet to win one. The upcoming match is scheduled for May 8, 2023.

