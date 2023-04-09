"Our retake plan was not perfect" - T1 Autumn talks about their weak B site control on Pearl against PRX in VCT 2023: Pacific League

VCT 2023: Pacific League kicked off on March 25, 2023, and will continue until May 16, 2023. The league consists of ten Valorant franchised teams from the APAC region and the top three will advance to VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions 2023. It is being organized by Riot Games and is taking place in Seoul, South Korea.

Week 3, Day 1 VCT 2023: Pacific League matches have come to an end. It featured two matches, where Rex Regum Qeon beat DetonatioN FocusMe, and Paper Rex beat T1. Both finished with a 2-0 scoreline.

T1 Autumn discusses the team's B hold on Pearl against Paper Rex in VCT 2023: Pacific League

After Week 3, Day 1 matches concluded, Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to ask T1 Autumn, the coach for T1, about the team's performance on the B site and the weaknesses in the team's strategy when it comes to taking control of the same on Pearl.

T1 Autumn said the following:

"This is a really important point on the map and I realized that. We already read their plan but we cannot win the round because our retake plan was not perfect than them. I think we need to make some playstyle about taking B Main more aggressively, I realized that. We didn't do that today, so that's why I think we lost."

Autumn points out that the B site is one of the most important points on Pearl. He claimed that he had analyzed Paper Rex and expected them to try to take control of the site; however, they could not win the map as their strategies to retake the B site were subpar when compared to their opponents.

He acknowledged that this calls for creating a new game plan and playstyle changes so that they can maintain control of Pearl's B Main area more aggressively. Failing to take the B site lost them the map according to Autumn.

B site of Pearl is often criticized for being poorly designed. It favors the attacking team more and as a result, if not properly defended, teams can easily let it slip out of their hands.

T1's upcoming opponent in VCT 2023: Pacific League is Gen.G. The highly anticipated matchup will take place on April 16, 2023.

