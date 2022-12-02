Pakistan vs England match trailer mimics Chamber's Valorant cinematic

Pakistan Cricket's official Twitter handle recently posted a trailer that closely resembles the cinematic for Valorant's Chamber. This has the gaming community wondering whether the move was intentional or just a coincidence.

Pakistan is going against England in a Test Series that kicked off on December 1, 2022. To promote the ongoing event, the Pakistan cricket team posted a trailer on their official Twitter page. Fans were quick to notice that the trailer copied numerous aspects from Chamber's cinematic.

Valorant is a first-person tactical shooter video game, where two teams of five players compete to achieve the match's objective. They pick "Agents" who possess unique abilities and equipment that assist them in their endeavors. One such character in the roster is Chamber.

Pakistan Cricket's video draws attention for resembling Chamber's popular cinematic in Valorant

#PAKvENG #UKSePK Are you excited for the historic Pakistan vs England Test Series?

On November 30, 2022, the Pakistan cricket team's official Twitter account posted the above clip featuring the captains of their team as well as England's. This is part of their promotional material for the ongoing Test Series, which is taking place in the city of Rawalpindi in Pakistan.

Fans were quick to point out that the teaser looks quite similar to the cinematic introduction of Valorant's Chamber called "L’Accord - Chamber Agent Trailer." A fan went ahead and decided to drop a clip comparing the two animated pieces.

Popular Valorant esports teams such as Bleed Esports and Talon Esports quickly huddled together in the comment section of the post to share their thoughts. The former stated that things are off in the clip, wondering if Chamber has started playing cricket.

Talon Esports tweeted that they might have seen this introduction somewhere, hinting at the official Chamber trailer.

Another Twitter user, Skeltra, stated that the Agent will be speaking with his legal team as his trailer was apparently copied by the Pakistan cricket team in their official promotional clip.

Skeltra @skeltraa @TheRealPCB Chamber will be speaking to his lawyers. Ratio. @TheRealPCB Chamber will be speaking to his lawyers. Ratio.

More about Chamber

Chamber belongs to the Sentinel class in Valorant. The French Agent is extremely deadly in the hands of the right player. Being a Sentinel, he is capable of preventing his team from getting flanked by enemies and holding down sites to prevent opponents from entering it.

The Agent joined the rest of the game's roster on November 16, 2021, and quickly rose in popularity due to his ability to quickly reposition and take down foes with his Tour de Force sniper rifle.

Chamber has recently appeared in numerous news stories surrounding the title as he is reportedly getting nerfed in the upcoming patch, which will hugely impact his viability in the game.

