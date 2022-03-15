"Qualify for the Valorant Champions": G2's nukkye on their goal for 2022 at VCT EMEA Stage 1 Challengers 1

G2 Esports took down BBL Esports in Week 5 of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers 1 Group Stage, with a 2-0 scoreline in a best-of-three series.

G2 Esports has gone through several roster changes recently. The team has ended up in third position in Group B. Now, G2 Esports will compete for the three slots for VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik.

After pulling off a victory against BBL, G2 Esports' Žygimantas "nukkye" Chmieliauskas, talked about the recent roster shuffle and the return of Óscar "mixwell" Cañellas Colocho in the team to Sportskeeda Esports' Pratiti Dhang. He further discussed the recent addition of Chamber to the team's Agent composition for VCT.

G2's nukkye on mixwell's return to the team and the addition of Chamber to Agent composition in VCT 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers 1

Q: Congratulations on the victory against BBL Esports. In your own words, how would you describe your performance against them?

G2 Nukkye: Confident, and I would say strategically more adaptive than them.

Q: G2 Esports recently went through a roster shuffle several times. mixwell, who departed on January 25 was brought back on February 23. Did these frequent changes in the roster affect the team’s synergy in any way?

G2 Nukkye: No, because it didn't affect us too much. But we kind of missed out on the only thing - practice, for like a few days or a week with our roster back and mixwell. I would say it didn't affect the synergy at all.

Q: Recently, Keloqz left the Valorant roster and joined Team Heretics. Any words for the young ex-G2 player?

G2 Nukkye: I think it was the perfect time for him to find a different place that would fit better in all aspects than compared to what we had in here. There was some sort of, I would say friction, but it's just like he sees them play the game one way and we play the game the other way.

So it's a perfectly-fresh timeframe if they build around him and it could be a very good team in the future if he does the job correctly.

Q: You are seen playing Sova, Raze and Viper frequently in the tournaments. Out of these three, which Valorant agent do you think suits your playstyle the best?

G2 Nukkye: I would say Raze because I'm quite an explosive person in general. When I play, like I like to be aggressive, so I would say Raze, but we'll see. Maybe I'll play some different agents in the future, some more aggressive ones for now.

Q: Mixwell was seen picking Chamber recently. How has the team adapted to the new Agent composition?

G2 Nukkye: I mean, it fills a lot of gaps mid-round because of the sniper that Chamber has. Also, having a player that can play Operator is very good and we have two now, because I can play Operator too.

So it's kind of like we can play a different style, like CS: GO style. In a way we can anchor sites with two Operators and play as a pair, like three people in mid or somewhere else, for example, Split. So, I would say it just fills a lot of the gaps that can leave mid ground in chaos or whatever is happening in the game.

Q: What are some of the objectives or goals that you have set for yourself for this year in Valorant Champions Tour 2022?

G2 Nukkye: This year, it is to qualify for the Valorant Champions. That's the only thing that matters to us this year.

