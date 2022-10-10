Rex Regum Qeon (RRQ) reveals final Valorant roster ahead of VCT 2023 season

With two fresh acquisitions, RRQ has made a slight roster change in anticipation of their appearance at the inaugural VCT event next year.

The latest roster iteration includes the RRQ PH quintet of Nathaniel "Nexi" Cabero, Emmanuel "Emman" Morales, James "2ge" Goopio, and Kelly "kellyS" Sedillo. David "Tehbotol" Monangin and Eroll Jule "EJAY" Delfin are the two newcomers, but they are no strangers to the APAC scene.

The new RRQ roster will make its formal premiere at the inaugural event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, from February 14 to March 5.

Looking at RRQ's new roster ahead of VCT 2023

Many were surprised that RRQ would not be playing with an Indonesian-majority team. In reaction to the response from the Indonesian community, AP issued a follow-up statement on Instagram, hours after the roster's release.

Rex Regum Qeon is an Indonesian esports company that began operations in October 2013. RRQ began by signing some of the greatest Dota 2 players and entering the expanding MOBA esports scene. By 2017, the company had begun to diversify into other games such as Point Blank and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

Rex Regum Qeon, one of the ten teams chosen for the VCT Pacific League, has accomplished much on the mobile gaming spectrum but has yet to penetrate Valorant's worldwide circuit. The organization's youthful lineup competed in the APAC Challengers this year but did not perform well.

The inaugural Valorant roster for Rex Regum Qeon was created in 2020. However, the company dismantled the squad in late 2021 to start over. Skadooskurt, Rabbet, Flash, Hemsyxx, Tr1x, and kellyS were named as the new Filipino roster in January 2022. After the original announcement, administrators continued to adjust the roster's makeup.

The following is the current roster of Rex Regum Qeon:

🇮🇩 David “ Tehbotol ” Monangin

” Monangin 🇵🇭 Eroll Jule “ EJAY ” Delfin

” Delfin 🇵🇭 Nathaniel “ Nexi ” Cabero

” Cabero 🇵🇭 Emmanuel “ Emman ” Morales

” Morales 🇵🇭 James “ 2ge ” Goopio

” Goopio 🇵🇭 Kelly “ kellyS ” Sedillo

” Sedillo 🇿🇦 Martin “ Ewok ” (Coach)

” (Coach) 🇵🇭 Jose “Rbtx” Carlo Jamir (Analyst)

Tehbotol, best known for his year with BOOM Esports, enters a new chapter in his career. Tehbotol broke into the top tier of Valorant with BOOM after qualifying for the 2022 VCT Champions through the APAC Last Chance Qualifier.

Team RRQ @teamrrqofficial



Please all welcome Tehbotol! You better watch out for his 2 signature agents Viper and Fade.

We all know the achievements of Tehbotol, he is also part of the Valorant Champions 2022 with his former Boom Esports.



#VCT2023

#valorant

#Riotgames RRQ VPL 2023 Roster AnnouncementPlease all welcome Tehbotol! You better watch out for his 2 signature agents Viper and Fade.We all know the achievements of Tehbotol, he is also part of the Valorant Champions 2022 with his former Boom Esports. RRQ VPL 2023 Roster Announcement⚠️Please all welcome Tehbotol! You better watch out for his 2 signature agents Viper and Fade.We all know the achievements of Tehbotol, he is also part of the Valorant Champions 2022 with his former Boom Esports.#VCT2023 #valorant #Riotgames https://t.co/QZbU8Hc7Zi

BOOM Esports left Istanbul with a map victory over VCT Masters Copenhagen champions OpTic Gaming, in which David "Tehbotol" Monangin established the record for most kills in a single international Valorant match, scoring 38 kills with Viper in Breeze.

Kelly "kellyS" Sedillo, who has been with the squad since the organization's arrival in the Philippines earlier this year, has also officially joined the ranks of RRQ for next year. During his time with the black and orange banner, the 22-year-old achieved a team-high 240 ACS to win Predator League 2022 Philippines, 1-2nd in Predator Kings of PH 2022, and third in VCT Philippines Stage 2 Challengers.

Poll : 0 votes