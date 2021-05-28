Riot apologizes to Sentinels Zombs and Team Vikings Frz for controversial promotional video of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik

Riot is seeking an apology from Jared "Zombs" Gitlin of Sentinels and Leandro "Frz" Gomes for the controversial promotional teaser of day three of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik.

A statement from Frz in the teaser seemed insulting to the North American Champions, and Sentinels' Zombs responded after beating Team Vikings in the Upper-Bracket semi-final. Later, it was found out that it was just a fault from the side of the organizers, and they quickly sought an apology from both players.

Sentinels faced Team Vikings in the Upper-Bracket semi-final on day 3 of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik. The North American side secured a flawless victory against the Brazilian champions and sent them into the Lower-Bracket.

However, in the promotional teaser for day 3, it was seen that Team Vikings' Frz calling Sentinels as not a tier-1 team." Sentinels' Zombs took it as an insult and tweeted after the match trolling Team Vikings.

He later realized that it was a complete mistake from the side of the organizers, and Frz had no motive to insult Sentinels. He immediately deleted the previous tweet and accepted his mistake with a new tweet.

The tweet reads:

"Apparently riot took VKS out of context talking about X10 to hype up our match. Deleted the tweet, ggs to them."

Riot also tweeted, describing the whole incident through their Valorant Champions Tour Twitter handle.

The tweet reads:

'This morning a quote from Team Vikings player Leonardo 'Frz' Gomes was used out of context in a promotional video. We would like to apologize to Team Vikings, and specifically to Frz, for this mistake. We have reviewed our process, spoken to the responsible parties and instituted further quality checks to ensure that someting like this doesn't happen again.'

Zombs also reshared the tweet of Valorant Champions Tour and ended all the controversy.

Sentinels will face Nuturn Gaming in the upper-bracket final of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik today. Team Vikings will face Team Liquid in the Lower Bracket Round 3 tie to stay in the tournament.