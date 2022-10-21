Sentinels inducts former Valorant IGL ShahZaM into the organization's Hall of Fame

Iconic Valorant athlete and former Sentinels IGL, Shahzeb "ShahZaM" Khan, has just received a mention in the popular esports organization's Hall of Fame. ShahZaM joined the organization's Valorant roster back in April 2020, much before the game's esports scene kickstarted at full pace.

Once a Sentinel, always a Sentinel. The Sentinels Hall of Fame - @ShahZaMk Under your leadership, we became Champions. You changed the way the game is played, and brought pride back to North American esports. Wherever you go, your legacy will always be a part of this team.Once a Sentinel, always a Sentinel. The Sentinels Hall of Fame - @ShahZaMkUnder your leadership, we became Champions. You changed the way the game is played, and brought pride back to North American esports. Wherever you go, your legacy will always be a part of this team.Once a Sentinel, always a Sentinel. https://t.co/7AApAbZCig

Organizations have been spending their time and resources rebuilding rosters to compete in VCT 2023 ever since the new partnership program was announced.

Fortunately for fans, Sentinels was chosen as one of the ten teams from the VCT Americas League. Shortly after Riot's announcement, Sentinels proclaimed its decision to rebuild the team. The new roster would include TenZ, but ShahZaM would no longer be a part of the organization.

Former Valorant IGL ShahZaM has been inducted into the Sentinels Hall of Fame

Sentinels expressed gratitude towards ShahZaM and announced his induction into their Hall of Fame through a tweet on Thursday. The popular North American organization has also praised ShahZaM's contributions so far and acknowledged his influence on the North American esports scene:

"Under your leadership, we became Champions. You changed the way the game is played, and brought pride back to North American esports. Wherever you go, your legacy will always be a part of this team. Once a Sentinel, always a Sentinel."

The former Sentinels Valorant roster was at its prime under ShahZaM's leadership. He led the team to several iconic victories, especially the VCT 2021 Stage 1 and 2 Masters tournaments.

Sentinels and ShahZaM found themselves in a sticky situation when the latter accused the organization of not informing him that the VCT 2023 roster would not include him. The athlete allegedly found out about the organization's intentions when a leak regarding the acquisition of former XSET IGL dephh went viral.

However, Sentinels' CEO Rob Moore claimed that ShahZaM was informed about his contract expiring at the end of the year and stated that he was free to look for other offers. The conversation surrounding his contract was rather vague, leading to the confusion.

ShahZaM @ShahZaMk @robmooreEsports of course I’m disappointed not to be included in the roster for next year but my grind continues. I’m open to both T1 and T2 teams looking to win. @robmooreEsports of course I’m disappointed not to be included in the roster for next year but my grind continues. I’m open to both T1 and T2 teams looking to win.

ShahZaM's plans are currently unknown, but he is now a free agent looking for offers. He has mentioned that he is open to offers from both T1 and T2 Valorant teams.

Sentinels has completed its roster rebuild for VCT 2023. The new roster will include Zachary "zekken" Patrone, Tyson "TenZ" Ngo, Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi, Bryan "pANcada" Luna, and Rory "dephh" Jackson on the frontlines and Hunter "SicK" Mims as a substitute. The team will make their first appearance in VCT 2023's kickoff tournament, which will begin in February and feature all the partnered teams.

