Sentinels vs Shopify Rebellion: VCT NA LCQ - Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details and more

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 North America Last Chance Qualifiers are off to a great start. Eight of North America's top teams are competing for a chance to qualify for the year-end main event, which is the Valorant Champions: Istanbul.

The NA LCQ Lower Bracket best-of-three matches will begin with Sentinels going up against Shopify Rebellion. The winner will progress to Round 2 of the Lower Bracket matches, while the loser will be eliminated from the tournament.

OpTic Gaming and XSET have already booked their berths at the Valorant Champions 2022, thanks to their circuit points.

The VCT NA LCQ is the last chance for the remaining eight North American Tier 1 esports organizations to earn the final seat in the biggest Valorant esports event of the year.

Sentinels vs Shopify Rebellion: Who will win in the Lower Bracket Round 1 Match of VCT NA Last Chance Qualifiers?

Both Sentinels and Shopify Rebellion are currently struggling to win games.

Sentinels have been part of the Tier 1 Valorant scene since the game's inception, winning the VCT 2021 Stage 1 NA Masters and Masters: Reykjavik.

Shopify Rebellion, on the other hand, are only new by name as they comprise players from the former Luminosity Gaming team.

Fans are sure to witness an entharalling matchup as the two compete for a final spot in the upcoming Valorant Champions 2022.

Predictions

Sentinels have been away from top-tier action since the conclusion of the S2 NA Challengers in June 2022. They have already suffered defeat at the hands of The Guard in the opening match of the ongoing tournament.

Sentinels have a new squad and are facing some difficulties as a result. The team acquired Zellsis from Version 1 and Shroud, who made a return to competitive esports after years of streaming.

With a couple of new additions and with Rawkus returning to an active coaching role, Sentinels are looking to make a mark at the NA 2022 LCQs.

Shopify Rebellion has also been struggling. They suffered defeat at the hands of Cloud9 in their first match of the ongoing tournament.

The match between Sentinels and Shopify Rebellion could go either way. Fans of Shroud will be hoping that Sentinels win it to keep their hopes of qualifying for the Valorant Champions alive.

Head-to-head

Sentinels and Shopify Rebellion have faced each other six times before this matchup.

Shopify Rebellion won four of those matches, but Sentinels will be looking to get their revenge this time around and shouldn't be underestimated.

Recent results

Sentinels vs Shopify Rebellion recent stats (Image via vlr.gg)

Both teams have had a dismal run lately. Sentinels lost all of their last five matches. Shopify Rebellion, on the other hand, lost four out of their last five matches.

Potential lineups

Sentinels

Shahzeb "ShahZaM" Khan (IGL)

Khan (IGL) Michael "dapr" Gulino

Gulino Tyson "TenZ" Ngo

Ngo Michael "S hroud " Grzesiek

" Grzesiek Jordan " Zellsis " Montemurro

" Montemurro `Shane "Rawkus" Flaherty (Coach)

Shopify Rebellion

Will "dazzLe" Loafman (IGL)

Loafman (IGL) Brandon "bdog" Sanders

Sanders Adam "mada" Pampuch

Pampuch Kaleb "moose" Jayne

Jayne Tanner "TiGG" Spanu

Spanu Jared "mac" Schneider (Coach)

Where to watch

Fans of Valorant esports can watch VCT 2022 North America Last Chance Qualifiers live on VCT's official Twitch and YouTube channels. They can also tune in to official watch parties hosted by streamers.

The match will start on Saturday, August 6 - 4:00 pm PDT/1:00 am CEST (next day)/4:30 am IST (next day).

