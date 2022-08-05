Shopify Rebellion vs Cloud9: VCT NA LCQ-Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Shopify Rebellion will take on Cloud9 in the second match of Day 2 of the VCT North America: Last Chance Qualifier. Valorant Champions Tour North America: Last Chance Qualifiers are hosted to give teams one last hope of getting into the year-end Valorant Champions Istanbul 2022, which is the biggest Valorant tournament of the year and the culmination of the entire VCT 2022 season.

Each team participating will get a fair chance at receiving a wildcard entry to the Champions Stage. The VCT NA tournament began with eight teams and will continue until August 14.

The VCT 2022 Last Chance Qualifiers will be held across five regions: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, East Asia (China, Japan, Korea), and South America. Each region will promote one team to this year's Valorant Champions, with the exception of South America, which will promote a couple of teams.

The tournament kicked off on August 4 and will end when the winner is decided on August 14. OpTic Gaming and XSET have already booked their spots in Champions Istanbul 2022 because of their regional circuit points.

VCT NA Last Chance Qualifier: Shopify Rebellion vs Cloud9 prediction

Cloud9 has had a pretty good run recently in the MCT Premiership S3, with Shopify Rebellion having a less than ideal run at the VCT NA S2 Challengers. Shopify Rebellion and Cloud9 have gone head-to-head four times before the start of this tournament. They are now up against each other in the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals.

Cloud9 has had a better run than Shopify Rebellion, but Rebellion has faced better teams, so it’s understandable that they lost a few more matches than Cloud9. Both teams are almost equally matched on paper, and fans tuning in will be hoping for an amazing match.

Head-to-head

The teams have faced each other four times before this, and both teams have won two games each. Cloud9 is the clear favorite, but Shopify Rebellion is not to be underestimated by any means.

Recent results of Shopify Rebellion and Cloud9

Recent result of Shopify Rebellion vs Cloud9 (Image via vlr.gg)

Shopify Rebellion has won only two of their five recent matches in the Valorant Champions Tour NA S2 Challenger, defeating Cloud9 on one occasion. Cloud9 has won all of their recent matches in the MCT Premiership S3, which means they are in much better form at the moment.

Rosters for NA LCQ

Shopify Rebellion

Will "dazzLe" Loafman (IGL)

Loafman (IGL) Brandon "bdog" Sanders

Sanders Adam "mada" Pampuch

Pampuch Kaleb "moose" Jayne

Jayne Tanner "TiGG" Spanu

Spanu Jared "mac" Schneider (Coach)

Cloud9

Nathan "leaf" Orf

Orf Anthony "vanity" Malaspina (IGL)

Malaspina (IGL) Rahul "curry" Nemani

Nemani Erick "Xeppaa" Bach

Bach Mitch "mitch" Semago

Semago Gael "vexel" Attal (Coach)

When and where to watch

Valorant esports fans can watch VCT 2022 North America Last Chance Qualifiers live across VCT's official Twitch and YouTube handles. They can also tune into official watch parties hosted by streamers to catch up on the action. The match will start on Friday, August 5 at 4:00 pm PDT/1:00 am CEST (next day)/4:30 am IST (next day).

