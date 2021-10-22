Skyesports announces first Valorant LAN event in Dubai with teams from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

Skyesports is ready to host the first Valorant LAN event for the South Asian teams in Dubai with teams from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. The organizer announced the same through its social media handle this evening.

The organizer also announced that it will have the biggest prize pool in the history of Valorant in South Asia. However, numbers and other details regarding the dates and format are yet to be announced.

Skyesports @skyesportsindia @playVALORANTsa @AMDIndia 3 Countries, 3 teams, one big battle with the biggest Prize pool in the history of Valorant in South Asia for LAN tournament! AMD Ryzen Skyesports Tri-series between India, Pakistan, Bangladesh is coming soon with a Fully LAN tournament in #Dubai 3 Countries, 3 teams, one big battle with the biggest Prize pool in the history of Valorant in South Asia for LAN tournament! AMD Ryzen Skyesports Tri-series between India, Pakistan, Bangladesh is coming soon with a Fully LAN tournament in #Dubai!@playVALORANTsa @AMDIndia https://t.co/hThMobFus8

Skyesports has come up with a tri-nation series for the first Valorant LAN event in the region with the biggest prize pool

Skyesports is set to host the first Valorant LAN event in the South Asian region in association with AMD Ryzen, featuring teams from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. The tri-nation tournament will take place in Dubai where the best teams in the region will compete for the biggest prizepool in the history of Valorant in South Asia.

Hellranger is excited for the LAN event (Image via Instagram/Hellranger)

All the players, fans, and teams are excited for the first LAN event in the region. However, dates, prizepool and other details regarding the tournament are yet to be announced. Skyesports has confirmed that additional details regarding the tri-nation series will be revealed in the next few days.

Skyesports is one of the most renowned esports organizations in India. It has organized some of the biggest events in India over the last year and helped the growth of the Valorant scene in India.

It recently expanded to the South Asian region by adding teams from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka. All the best teams from South Asia have competed to be the best in the region in the ongoing Skyesports Valorant Championship 3.0 with a prizepool of INR 15 lakh.

Also Read

However, fans were eagerly waiting for the LAN event to see their teams competing against each other in a closed arena. Indian Valorant Star and Enigma Gaming's IGL Sabyasachi "Antidote" Bose recently revealed that he he has been missing LAN events for quite a long time now and suggested the tournament organizers come forward to make this happen by maintaining all the COVID-19 safety measures.

Skyesports heard the fans and players and came up with a big announcement today which is set to be a milestone for the South Asian Valorant scene.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee