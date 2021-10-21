Velocity Gaming vs Enigma Gaming Skyesports Valorant Championship 3.0 South-Asia Grand Finals: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

After almost three months of competition, it all comes down to the Grand-Finals of the Skyesports Valorant Championship 3.0 South-Asia Playoffs where Velocity Gaming and Enigma Gaming will battle it out to be the best team in South Asia.

Both teams are ready to sweat it out to grab the lion's share of the prize pool of ₹22,00,000.

Velocity Gaming vs Enigma Gaming in the Skyesports Valorant Championship 3.0 South-Asia Grand Finals: Who will claim the title?

Velocity Gaming is currently one of the most consistent teams in the South Asian region. Meanwhile, Enigma Gaming is gradually picking up momentum after the recent roster shuffle.

Prediction

Velocity Gaming is surely the favorite to win the Skyesports Valorant Championship 3.0 South-Asia Playoffs against Enigma Gaming. With players like Debanjan "DEATHMAKER" Das and Agneya "Marzil" Koushik upfront while also boasting some highly experienced players like Anuj "Amaterasu" Sharma and Tejas "rite2ace" Sawant in the squad, Velocity Gaming has the upperhand ahead of the match against Enigma Gaming.

However, Enigma Gaming can surprise VLT with the firepower they have in their squad. With players like Akram "Rawfiul" Virani, Sabyasachi "Antidote" Bose and Shakir "hikkA" Razak, they too have a high chance of winning the Skyesports Valorant Championship 3.0 South-Asia Playoffs.

Rawfiul and Antidote are both on the list of top five fraggers in the tournament. Deathmaker is the only player from Velocity Gaming who is on the leaderboard.

Head-to-head

Velocity Gaming has previously faced off against Enigma Gaming six times in major tournaments. Enigma Gaming has just been able to secure victory once against Velocity Gaming, with the latter winning the other five games.

Recent results

Velocity Gaming is in decent form ahead of the Skyesports Valorant Championship 3.0 South-Asia Playoffs Grand-Finals. They are currently unbeaten in the last 16 matches played in all competitions.

Velocity Gaming's recent stats (Image via vlr.gg)

Enigma Gaming has won three of their last five games in all competitions. To top it off, both the matches EG lost were against Velocity Gaming.

Enigma Gaming's recent stats (Image via vlr.gg)

Also Read

Livestream

Fans will get to see a three-day final following a best-of-five format in the Skyesports Valorant Championship 3.0 South-Asia Playoffs Grand-Finals. Both teams have to battle it out in best-of-five maps over three days, and the team which performs the best will lift the trophy. All the matches will be broadcast live on the Skyesports Youtube channel from 5:00 pm on 21 October, 22 October and 23 October.

