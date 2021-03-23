Skyesports announces ₹15,00,000 prize pool for their upcoming Valorant League 2021 in partnership with AMD Ryzen

The Skyesports Valorant League was organized last year in December in India.

The next iteration of this tournament has been announced by Skyesports to be held on the 9 April. They have confirmed that this time it is going to be of a much grander scale with engagement like never seen before. The tournament last year was held between esports orgs and famous streamers representing their respective cities.

Indian Valorant League season 2 prize pool

Last year, the prize pool for the Indian Valorant League was a whopping total of ₹10,00,000 divided among all the eight participant cities depending on their final standings after the grand finals. This year Skyesports posted on their Instagram asking the community to guess what the prize pool for season 2 will be. The only indication given was that it was going to be much grander than last year and the prize pool was in seven digits.

At around 6 PM IST on the same day, the organization posted another picture revealing the actual prize pool of the Indian Valorant League season 2. It was a staggering total of ₹15,00,000. A whole 50% increase from the previous year’s budget makes everyone realize that Skyesports wasn’t joking when they said it was going to be much bigger in scale.

Skyesports League is Back!



The prize pool for Skyesports League 2021 is a whooping ₹15,00,000! Get ready to cheer for your city in season 2.



Player registrations will open soon! The largest league for #Valorant in South Asia till date begins from April 9, 2021@playVALORANTsa pic.twitter.com/04NaUvMd54 — Skyesports (@skyesportsindia) March 16, 2021

Advertisement

Sponsors and partnership

With such a big endeavor, they are bound to attract some big shot sponsors to partner with. And, just like last year, AMD Ryzen has come forward to become the official partner of the upcoming Valorant tournament as well.

The biggest League in #esports needs the best partner to present it! AMD Ryzen once again partners with Skyesports to present the Skyesports League 2021. Get ready for non-stop Valorant action from April 9, 2021!@AMDIndia @playVALORANTsa #SkyesportsLeague2021 #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/CmYgUR6B43 — Skyesports (@skyesportsindia) March 23, 2021

Last year they had WD Black as their sponsor too, but this year around, there is no indication that they will be partnering with them.

With still some time to spare before the D-day of season 2, it remains to be seen if Skyesports can manage to attract other sponsors as well.