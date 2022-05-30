"It is time for glory": Skyesports Champions Series’ official music video shows a tale of resurgence featuring Valorant players SKRossi, Antidote, Scargod and DM

South Asian Valorant fans are in for a treat as the Skyesports Champions Series Playoffs are knocking at the door. The event will be held from May 31 to June 5 and will act as a road to the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 event.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see six of South Asia's best Valorant teams battle it out amongst themselves for the ultimate glory. Skyesports recently released an official music video for the event. The 4-minute clip is sure to get the viewer's blood pumping.

The official music video of the upcoming Skyesports Champions Series will excite South Asian Valorant fans

The official music video features a few of the most well-known Valorant players in the South Asian region. SkRossi, associated with Global Esports, is quite a sensation both in his country and abroad for his immaculate gaming skills, especially his operator skills, reflexes and aggressive gameplay.

Velocity Gaming's Deathmaker is another exciting player who has put out excellent performances consistently. The music video also marks appearances from Enigma Gaming's Antidote and Revenant Esport's Scargod.

The official music video has been made by Global Esports Studious, produced by Skyesports, directed by Mohit Israney, and music by Karan Kanchan. The clip showcases the players shed weight around their ankles and their past results as they prepare to make their mark at the upcoming tournament.

Speaking about their goals with the event, the CEO and founder of Skyesports, Shiva Nandy, said:

"Our goal with the SCS is to create a benchmark for South Asian esports and the South Asia Arise music video is just one of the many things we have planned. I would like to thank Global Esports Studios who have a done fantastic job on creating a truly goosebumps inducing video as we head into the SCS Playoffs. I can’t wait to show fans the other surprises we have in store and also unveil the stage we have built here in Chennai.”

Global Esports and Velocity Gaming had a disappointing turnout at the VCT Stage 1 and will try and turn the tide in the upcoming series. The event boasts a prize pool of $30,000 and two slots for the VCT Stage 2 APAC Challengers. The six participating teams are Global Esports, Enigma Gaming, Velocity Gaming, Revenant Esports, Orangutan, and Full Power Gaming.

Skyesports @skyesportsindia



Presenting you the First Look of our film - South Asia Arise! ft. @deathmakercs @realantidotecs



It's time. To. Rise! It's time to break free from the bounds of misery - trapping a Champion's mind!Presenting you the First Look of our film - South Asia Arise! ft. @skrossigg @scargodOfficial dir by @mohitisraney Prod by @skyesportsindia It's time. To. Rise! #SCS It's time to break free from the bounds of misery - trapping a Champion's mind!Presenting you the First Look of our film - South Asia Arise! ft. @skrossigg @deathmakercs @realantidotecs @scargodOfficial dir by @mohitisraney Prod by @skyesportsindia It's time. To. Rise! #SCS https://t.co/eYTvuReMfI

Skyesports Champions Series is going to be a LAN event with a live audience. Fans can enjoy the matches on Skyesports' YouTube and Rooter channels. The stage is set for some high-octane matches between the best six that the region has to offer, fighting for the crown of South Asian champion.

LIVE POLL Q. Will SkRossi be able to steer his team to victory? Yes No 1 votes so far