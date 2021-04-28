Skyesports Valorant League 2021 Day 19: Bengaluru Crushers dominate Chennai Clutchers

Day 19 of the Skyesports Valorant League 2021 featured yet another one-sided series between Bengaluru Crushers and Chennai Clutchers, as the former took it 3-0.

Since the start of the tournament, Chennai Clutchers have faced defeat in all five series. They were stuck at the end of the points table, with zero points, heading into this clash. The team was hopeful of winning a first series against their southern neighbors.

Bengaluru, on the other hand, had won two and lost two series ahead of this battle. After securing two clean sweeps against Delhi Dragons and Mumbai Aces, they sat in fifth position with five points.

Skyesports Valorant League 2021 points table after Day 18 matches (Image via Skyesports League)

While Bengaluru looked to close the gap to Mumbai Aces, Chennai just wanted to secure their first points in the Skyesprots Valorant League 2021.

But at the end of the series, it was the former who notched a crushing 3-0 victory.

The three maps chosen by the two sides via the map veto process were:

Ascent

Icebox

Split

Advertisement

Map picks for Day 19 (Image via Skyesports League)

Skyesports Valorant League 2021 Day 19 match recap

Map 1: Ascent

The first match of this series-of-3 was played in the Valorant map, Ascent. Bengaluru looked strong as they won the first two rounds, but Chennai wasted no time in taking a round to make it 2-1.

Both sides then traded rounds to keep the scoreline tied. However, Bengaluru finally pulled ahead and took the half in their favor with a 7-5 lead.

To the Valorant community’s absolute surprise, with Ganesh "SKRossi" Gangadhar in the driving seat, Bengaluru won every single round in the second half to end the match 13-5.

Scorecard of match 1 (Image via Skyesports League)

Advertisement

Map 2: Icebox

After securing the first win in the series, Bengaluru looked to secure the two points in Icebox. But the spectators saw a kind of a reverse scenario as Chennai took a 2-0 lead early on, only to get tied by Bengaluru.

After giving away the fifth round, Bengaluru's Valorant roster looked again to build on their confidence. And winning seven consecutive rounds helped them take the first half 3-9.

Crushers started the second half strongly, winning two consecutive rounds and widening the gap. Even though Chennai came back with three successive games, Bengaluru stopped them in their tracks and won the second match 6-13.

Scorecard of match 2 (Image via Skyesports League)

Map 3: Split

The Clutchers, after losing their sixth series in this tournament, looked to prevent a clean sweep. Bengaluru started the third match in the Valorant map Split looking to secure the extra 0.5 points.

The first six rounds saw the two teams trading wins. But in the seventh round, Chennai came out on top. As it turned out, this was the final round the side would win.

Advertisement

Bengaluru, determined to finish the series 3-0, absolutely dominated to clinch the sweep with a 13-3 victory..

Scorecard of match 3 (Image via Skyesports League)

Points table after Day 19 matches

Skyesports Valorant League 2021 points table after Day 19 matches (Screengrab via Skyesports League)

After securing the all-important 2.5 points in this Valorant series, Bengaluru Crushers now have 7.5 points. This puts them close to the three Valorant teams above them.

On the other hand, Chennai Clutchers had to digest yet another series loss and are stuck at the bottom of the points table with 0 points.