T1 signs stax for VCT Pacific Stage 2

T1 has secured the talents of Kim "stax" Gu-taek, who will be joining their roster from the VCT Pacific Stage 2. The pro was recently let go by the South Korean team DRX, where he had been a member since the inception of its Valorant squad in 2022. Playing primarily as an Initiator, Kim might just be the aggressive option that can lead T1 into a new era of Valorant superiority.

T1's signing of stax can be a move forward for the team, who will look to dominate the matches and aim for higher glory with their new member.

Stax joins T1 for the VCT Pacific Stage 2

T1's Valorant roster is getting an impressive boost with the addition of Kim "stax" Gu-taek. The veteran in-game leader (IGL) for DRX, who usually plays Agents like Skye, Kay/O, and Sova will be an impressive addition for T1, who seem to lack a proper conductor and leader for their team.

The news comes after stax was benched by DRX during Stage 1, which confused many fans globally. The initiator main was one of the key players that helped DRX achieve the third position in the Valorant Champions 2022, and had even earned the "VCT Pacific In-Game Leader of the Year" award in 2023.

This new addition to T1's roster can be a defining move for the team. The team had qualified for the VCT Masters Shanghai; however, they were eliminated in the early stages of the game owing to sub-par performance. While it is not yet known if Kim will also be the IGL in his new team, his experience and mastery of the game will surely come in handy.

T1 current squad with the signing of Kim Gu-taek

With Kim's addition to the roster, T1 has the following players in their squad:

Ha "Sayaplayer" Jung-woo

Jung-woo Lee "Carpe" Jae-hyeok

Jae-hyeok Ham "iZu" Woo-joo

Woo-joo Kevin "xccurate" Susanto

Susanto Daniel "Rossy" Abedrabbo

Abedrabbo Kim "stax" Gu-taek

Gu-taek Yoon "Autumn" Eu-ddeum (Coach)

It is not yet known who will be the IGL for the new squad, and which player will be benched following the start of VCT Pacific Stage 2. Keep an eye out on T1 and Kim Gu-taek's official social media handles for any information about these changes.