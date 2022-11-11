Team Heretics announce new Valorant roster ahead of VCT 2023

On November 10, 2022, Team Heretics, a VCT EMEA League team, announced their main Valorant roster, comprising five athletes and a coaching duo.

Fans will witness them for the first time in the upcoming VCT 2023 kickoff tournament scheduled for February.

Qualified EMEA teams have been relatively silent in the ongoing VCT off-season. While popular teams from North America and Asia took part in the roster mania and showered their fans with announcements, Team Heretics chose to wait for the hype to subside. In fact, many EMEA teams are yet to break their silence.

According to VCT roster construction rules, a team must have a minimum of six players on their Valorant roster. Hence, Team Heretics are yet to add another athlete to their roster.

What does the Team Heretics Valorant roster look like ahead of VCT 2023?

According to the announcement, Team Heretics have acquired the following athletes for their Valorant roster:

Wassim "keloqz" Cista Óscar "mixwell" Cañellas Colocho Aleksander "zeek" Zygmunt Ričardas "Boo" Lukaševičius Auni "AvovA" Chahade

In addition, Neil "neilzinho" Finlay has joined the team as the head coach, alongside Brandon "weber" Weber, who will serve as the secondary coach.

Team Heretics acquired Keloqz from G2 Esports in early 2022 following his bench. He is the only original Heretics member to remain on the new roster.

Mixwell's signing was announced a while earlier. Interestingly, both Keloqz and Mixwell have an extensive history with G2 Esports, which failed to qualify for the VCT partnership program. The former teammates have now reunited under the same banner, and fans are excited to see how the duo performs.

Yesterday, Team Heretics announced the acquisition of Boo, AvovA, and Zeek to complete the playing five.

Boo will serve as the IGL and be an Initiator for the Valorant roster. AvovA will play Controller Agents, while Zeek is expected to be seen as the secondary Duelist alongside Keloqz. Mixwell, the most experienced player on the roster, is believed to be assuming the role of a Sentinel.

VCT 2023 is expected to be one of the biggest, if not the biggest, esports tournament circuits. Following the kickoff tournament, which is set to pit all 30 partners in an introductory challenge, partnered teams will participate in multiple events. This includes territory-wise international league splits, a Masters event, territory-wise Last Chance Qualifiers, and the Valorant Champions.

Non-partnered teams will go through regional Challengers splits, territory-wise leagues, and the Ascension tournaments. The winners of 2023's Ascension tournaments will be promoted to their respective international leagues for two years.

Poll : 0 votes