"Team wants to play against Sentinels" - PRX on facing teams outside APAC at VCT LOCK//IN

The VCT 2023: LOCK//IN São Paulo tournament is set to be a highlight of the competitive esports calendar, as teams from around the world compete in a 32-team single-elimination bracket. This event will span over 19 days and will see all 30 partnered teams from the Americas, EMEA, and Pacific league, as well as invited Chinese teams EDward Gaming and FunPlus Phoenix face off against each other.

The pressure is on for all teams, as a single loss in the first match will eliminate them from the tournament. With so many top-tier teams from different regions battling it out, there are bound to be plenty of surprises and upsets.

PRX's Coach Alecks eager to face Cloud9 in VCT 2023

One of the most anticipated matches of the tournament is the clash between Cloud9 and PRX (Paper Rex), scheduled for February 14, 2023, at 3 pm PST. Speaking ahead of the match, PRX's head coach, Alecks, revealed that his team is eager to test themselves against some of the best teams in the tournament.

"My teammates want to play against Sentinels," he said. "But we can only play the team(s) in front of us, and I think Cloud9, you know, would be very nice to play against."

This match promises to be thrilling, with so much on the line. The VCT 2023: LOCK//IN São Paulo tournament will be an incredible showcase of the best Valorant has to offer, with teams worldwide battling it out for supremacy. For PRX and Cloud9, this match could be the start of a successful campaign, but for one of them, it will mark the end of the road.

This match will provide a glimpse into the form of these two teams as they look to assert their dominance in the tournament.

PRX's Valorant head coach, Alecks, has expressed his team's desire to play against the Sentinels in VCT 2023. However, he also recognizes that they can only play the teams in the Alpha Group now, including the dynamic Cloud9 roster. This match will be a chance for both teams to prove their worth and potentially pave the way for further success in the tournament.

The VCT 2023: LOCK//IN São Paulo tournament promises to be an event like no other, bringing together the best Valorant teams from around the world to compete in a high-stakes, high-pressure environment.

The single-elimination bracket adds an extra layer of drama to the competition, as every team knows that a single mistake in the first match could cost them the tournament. All eyes will be on Cloud9 and PRX as they look to kick off the tournament with a bang and set the tone for what is sure to be a thrilling event.

The VCT 2023: LOCK//IN São Paulo tournament is an important event for players and esports fans. The increasing popularity of competitive gaming has led to a surge in viewership, and this tournament is expected to draw in a massive audience from around the world.

With the rise of streaming platforms such as Twitch and YouTube, fans can follow their favorite teams and players in real-time, engaging with the action and immersing themselves in the event's excitement.

