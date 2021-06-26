TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Day 12: Enigma Gaming and Samurai Esports continue their domination 

Enigma Gaming and Samurai Esports continue to dominate in the TEC Gauntlet Season 1, beating The Esports Team and ROG Academy respectively.

TEC Gauntlet Season 1: Day 12 results

Enigma Gaming vs The Esports Team

Enigma Gaming and The Esports Team faced a best-of-three tie in the first match of Day 12 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1. The three maps that were selected for today's matc were:

Haven

Bind

Ascent

Enigma Gaming vs The Esports Team Selected Maps (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 1: Haven

Enigma Gaming completely dominated the map The Esports Team was unable to secure a single round in their favor in either half of the match. Enigma Gaming secured 13 rounds straight to win the match and took the lead in the tie.

Enigma Gaming 13-0 The Esports Team

Map 1 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 2: Bind

Enigma Gaming started the game as the attackers and secured 7 rounds in the first half. After the side swap, The Esports Team secured 6 more rounds. However, Enigma Gaming secured 6 more rounds to win the match and the series.

Enigma Gaming 13-11 The Esports Team

Map 2 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

ROG Academy vs Samurai Esports:

ROG Academy went up against Samurai Esports in the second match of day 12 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1. The three selected maps for the best-of-three tie were:

Ascent

Bind

Split

ROG Academy vs Samurai Esports Selected Maps (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 1: Ascent

ROG Academy started the game as defenders and dominated the first half securing 9 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Samurai Esports turned the tables, securing 10 rounds for themselves. ROG Academy was able to secure 2 rounds in the second half and lost the match.

ROG Academy 11-13 Samurai Esports

Map 1 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 2: Bind

Samurai Esports started the game as the defenders and dominated the first half, securing 9 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, ROG Academy secured 8 rounds in their favor. However, Samurai Esports secured 4 more rounds to win the game and their second win of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

Map 2 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

After day 12 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1, Enigma Gaming are second in the Group-B table followed by Samurai Esports at the third place.

Group-B Standing

Velocity Gaming is currently leading the table with 6 points. They will surely try to extend their lead against Team Fangs in their next match of the campaign.

Edited by Gautham Balaji