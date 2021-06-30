TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Day 15: Enigma Gaming and The Esports Team secure another win

Enigma Gaming maintained their flawless run in the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 campaign, beating ROG Academy. Meanwhile, The Esports Team secured their second win in the TEC Gauntlet Season 1, defeating True Ripper on day 15.

TEC Gauntlet Season 1: Day 15 results

Enigma Gaming vs ROG Academy:

Enigma Gaming and ROG Academy in a best-of-three tie in the first match of Day 15 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

The three maps that were selected for today's match were:

Bind

Ascent

Breeze

Map 1: Bind

Enigma Gaming started as the aggressor and secured 6 rounds in the first half. ROG Academy was able to secure just 1 round in the second half. However, Enigma Gaming secured 7 more rounds to win the game and took the lead in the tie.

Enigma Gaming 13-7 ROG Academy

Map 2: Ascent

Enigma Gaming started as defenders and dominated the first half, securing 10 rounds. After the side swap, ROG Academy was able to secure just two rounds for themselves. However, Enigma Gaming secured 3 more rounds to win the match and take their fourth win of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

Enigma Gaming 13-4 ROG Academy

True Rippers vs The Esports Team

True Ripper went up against The Esports Team in the second match of day 10 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

The three maps that were selected for today's matchup were:

Ascent

Breeze

Haven

Map 1: Ascent

True Rippers started as defenders and secured 8 rounds in the first half. After the side's swap, The Esports Team was able to secure just one round in their favor. However, True Rippers secured 5 more rounds to win the match and took the lead in the tie.

True Rippers 13-5 The Esports Team

Map 2: Breeze

The Esports Team started as the defender and secured 5 rounds in the first half. True Rippers was able to secure 4 more rounds in the second half. However, The Esports Team secured 8 rounds in the second half to win the match and equalize the tie.

True Rippers 11-13 The Esports Team

Map 3: Haven

The Esports Team started the game as defenders and dominated the first half securing 9 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, True Ripper tried their best to make a comeback, securing 8 rounds in their favor. However, The Esports Team secured 4 more rounds to win the match and the series.

True Rippers 11-13 The Esports Team

It will be interesting to see if they are able to continue this form for the rest of the campaign.

