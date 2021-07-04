TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Day 19: Godlike Esports and The Esports Team continue their domination in the campaign

Godlike Esports and The Esports Team secured another win in the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 campaign, beating Team Insignia and ROG Academy on day 19 of the campaign.

TEC Gauntlet Season 1: Day 19 results

Team Insignia vs Godlike Esports

Team Insignia and Godlike Esports faced off in a best-of-three tie in the first match of Day 19 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

The three maps that were selected for today's match were:

Ascent

Icebox

Haven

Team Insignia vs Godlike Esports Selected Maps (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 1: Ascent

Godlike Esports started as the aggressor and dominated the first half, securing nine rounds. After the side swap, Team Insignia was unable to secure a single round. However, Godlike Esports took four more rounds to win the game and took the lead in the tie.

Team Insignia 3-13 Godlike Esports

Map 2: Icebox

Godlike Esports started as the aggressor and again dominated the first half, securing eight rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Team Insignia was able to secure two rounds for themselves. However, Godlike Esports secured five more rounds to win the match and the series.

Team Insignia 6-13 Godlike Esports

The Esports Team vs ROG Academy:

The Esports Team went up against ROG Academy in the second match of day 18 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.The three maps selected for today's matchup were:

Bind

Ascent

Split

The Esports Team vs ROG Academy Selected Maps (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 1: Bind

ROG Academy started as defenders and secured eight rounds in the first half. After the side swap, The Esports Team made an excellent comeback and secured nine rounds without losing a single round to ROG Academy to win the tie.

The Esports Team 13-8 ROG Academy

Map 2: Ascent

The Esports Team started as defenders and dominated the first half, securing eight rounds. After a side swap, ROG Academy secured two rounds in the second half. However, The Esports Team secured five more rounds for themselves to win the match and the series on day 19 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

With this win Godlike Esports climbed up to top position in the Group A table, securing 10 points from the first five games and The Esports Team climbed to 3rd place in the Group B table with seven points.

Edited by Srijan Sen