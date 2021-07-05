TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Day 20: Enigma Gaming and Velocity Gaming maintain their flawless run in the campaign

Enigma Gaming and Velocity Gaming secured another flawless win in the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 on day 20 of the campaign.

TEC Gauntlet Season 1: Day 20 results

Enigma Gaming vs Kuch Bhi

Enigma Gaming and Kuch Bhi faced off in a best-of-three tie in the first match of Day 20 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

The three maps that were selected for today's match were:

Ascent

Breeze

Bind

Map 1: Ascent

Enigma Gaming started as the aggressor and dominated the first half, securing 10 rounds. After the side swap, Kuch Bhi secured 2 more rounds. However, Enigma Gaming took three more rounds to win the game and took the lead in the tie.

Enigma Gaming 13-3 Kuch Bhi

Map 2: Breeze

Enigma Gaming started as the aggressor and dominated the first half securing 8 rounds. After the side swap, Kuch Bhi also secured 8 rounds in the second half and sent the match into overtime. In overtime, Enigma Gaming secured 8 rounds in comparison to Kuch Bhi's 6 rounds to win the match and the series.

Enigma Gaming 20-18 Kuch Bhi

Velocity Gaming vs Samurai Esports:

Velocity Gaming went up against in the second match of day 20 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.The three maps selected for today's matchup were:

Haven

Bind

Split

Map 1: Haven

Samurai Esports started the game as defenders and dominated the first half, securing 8 rounds for themselves. After the side swap, Velocity Gaming secured 3 more rounds. However, Samurai Esports secured 5 more rounds to win the match and took the lead in the tie.

Velocity Gaming 7-13 Samurai Esports

Map 2: Bind

Velocity Gaming started the game as defenders and dominated the first half, securing 11 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Samurai Esports secured 2 more rounds. However, Velocity Gaming secured 2 more rounds to win the match and equalized the tie.

Velocity Gaming 13-3 Samurai Esports

Map 3: Split

Velocity Gaming started the game as defenders and again dominated the first half, securing 8 rounds in their favor. Samurai Esports secured 5 rounds in the second half. However, Velocity Gaming secured 5 more rounds to win the match and the series.

Velocity Gaming 13-9 Samurai Esports

After today's win, both Enigma Gaming and Velocity Gaming maintained their flawless run in TEC Gauntlet season 1 and secured the top 2 spots in the Group B table.

