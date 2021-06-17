TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Day 4: Force One Esports and Godlike Esports secure their first victory of the campaign

Force One Esports and Godlike Esports, both started off their TEC Gauntlet Season 1 campaign with a comprehensive win.

Force One Esports beat Simple and Godlike Esports beat Team Valor in the Group A tie today.

TEC Gauntlet Season 1: Day 4 results

Force One Esports vs Simple:

Force One Esports faced Simple in the first match of Day 4 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 in a best-of-three tie. The three selected maps for the matchup were:

Haven

Ascent

Bind

Force One Esports vs Simple Selected Maps (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 1: Haven

Force One Esports started the game as the attackers and secured 7 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Simple secured 2 rounds. However, Force One Esports secured 6 more rounds and took the lead in the tie.

Force One Esports 13-7 Simple

Force One Esports vs Simple Map 1 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 2: Ascent

Force One Esports started off as defenders and dominated the first half securing 8 rounds in their favor. After the side's swap, Simple came back strong and secured 9 rounds. But Force One Esports was able to secure just one round and lost the tie.

Force One Esports 9-13 Simple

Force One Esports vs Simple Map 2 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 3: Bind

Force One Esports started the game as defenders and took 6 rounds in the first half. After the side's swap, Simple secured 3 rounds for themselves. However, Force One Esports secured 6 more rounds and won their first game of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 with a 2-1 scoreline.

Force One Esports vs Simple Map 3 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Team Valor vs Godlike Esports:

Team Valor went up against Godlike Esports in the second match of day 4 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1. The three maps that were selected for today's match up were:

Ascent

Bind

Haven

Team Valor vs Godlike Esports Selected Maps (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 1: Ascent

Team Valor started the match as defenders and secured 8 rounds. After the side swap, Godlike Esports came back strong and secured 9 rounds for themselves. But Team Valor secured just one round in their favor and lost the match.

Team Valor 9-13 Godlike Esports

Team Valor vs Godlike Esports Map 1 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 2: Bind

Godlike Esports started the game as defenders and dominated the first half securing 10 rounds. After the side swap, Team Valor secured 7 rounds. However, Godlike Esports took 3 more rounds and won their first match in TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

Team Valor 9-13 Godlike Esports

Team Valor vs Godlike Esports Map 2 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

It was a good start for Force One Esports and Godlike Esports in TEC Gauntlet season 1. It will be interesting to see if they can keep this momentum in the upcoming matches or not.

Edited by Gautham Balaji