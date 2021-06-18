TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Day 5: ROG Academy beat Team Fangs and Enigma Gaming defeat True Rippers

ROG Academy and Enigma Gaming both secured 3 points in the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Group-B tie, beating Team Fangs and True Rippers respectively.

The results of today's matches are as follows:

TEC Gauntlet Season 1: Day 5 results

ROG Academy vs Team Fangs:

ROG Academy faced Team Fangs in the first match of Day 5 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1, in a best-of-three tie. The three selected maps for the matchup were:

Ascent

Icebox

Bind

ROG Academy vs Team Fangs Selected Maps (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 1: Ascent

ROG Academy started as defenders and secured 7 rounds. Team Fangs secured 5 rounds in the second half. However, ROG Academy secured 6 more rounds and took the lead in the tie.

Map 1 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 2: Icebox

Team Fangs started as the defenders and took 6 rounds in the first half. After the side swap, ROG Academy secured 4 rounds. However, Team Fangs secured 7 more rounds and secured the tie.

Map 2 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 3: Bind

ROG Academy started as the defender and picked up 5 rounds. Team Fangs secured 5 rounds in the second half. However, ROG Academy notched 7 more rounds in the second half and sent the match into overtime. ROG Academy secured the first two rounds of overtime and registered their first win in TEC Gaunlet Season 1.

Map 3 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

True Rippers vs Enigma Gaming:

True Rippers went up against Enigma Gaming in the second match of day 5 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1. The three maps that were selected for today's match-ups were:

Icebox

Ascent

Haven

Selected Maps (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 1: Icebox

True Rippers started the game as defenders and secured 8 rounds in the first half. Enigma Gaming also secured 8 rounds in the second half and sent the match into overtime. Enigma Gaming secured 4 rounds in comparison to True Ripper's 2 rounds in overtime and took the lead in the tie.

Map 1 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 2: Ascent

True Rippers secured 7 rounds as the attackers in the first half. After the side swap, Enigma Gaming secured 6 rounds. However, True Rippers took 6 more rounds and won the tie.

Map 2 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 3: Haven

Enigma Gaming notched up 8 rounds as defenders in the first half, while True Rippers secured 8 rounds as defenders in the second. This sent the match into the overtime. Enigma Gaming secured the first two rounds of overtime and won their second game of TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

Map 3 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

ROG Academy secured their first win of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 whereas Enigma Gaming climbed up to the top of the Group B table after day 5 of the competition.

