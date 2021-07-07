TEC Gauntlet Season 1: Tempest and Force One X Leg Stump won on day 22 of the campaign

Force One X Leg Stump Esports has qualified for the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs after beating Team Valor, whereas Tempest beat Inazuma to preserve their place in TEC Gauntlet Season 1 on day 22.
TEC Gauntlet Season 1: Day 22 results
Tempest vs Inazuma:
Tempest and Inazuma faced off in a best-of-three tie in the first match on Day 22 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.
The three maps that were selected for today's match were:
- Ascent
- Haven
- Bind
Map 1: Ascent
Inazuma started as the aggressor and dominated the first half, securing 8 rounds. After the side swap, Tempest secured 6 rounds. However, Inazuma took 5 more rounds to win the game and took the lead in the tie.
Tempest 10-13 Inazuma
Map 2: Haven
Tempest came flying out of the block and dominated the first half, securing 11 rounds. After the side swap, Inazuma was unable to secure a single round in their favor. However, Tempest took 2 more rounds and won the match.
Tempest 13-1 Inazuma
Map 3: Bind
Map 3 saw a similar sight as Tempest again dominated the first half, securing 10 rounds. After the side swap, Inazuma secured 4 rounds for themselves. However, Tempest secured 3 more rounds to clinch the match and series.
Tempest 13-6 Inazuma
Team Valor vs Force One X Leg Stump Esports
Team Valor went up against Force One X Leg Stump Esports in the second match of day 22 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.
The three maps selected for today's matchup were:
- Haven
- Ascent
- Icebox
Map 1: Haven
Force One X Leg Stump Esports started on the defending side and dominated the first half securing 10 rounds for themselves. In the second half, Team Valor secured 5 rounds in their favor.
However, Force One X Leg Stump Esports clinched 3 more rounds to win the game and took the lead in the tie.
Team Valor 7-13 Force One X Leg Stump Esports
Map 2: Ascent
Force One X Leg Stump Esports came firing and again dominated the first half, securing 9 rounds this time. After the side swap, Team Valor was able to secure just one round for themselves.
However, Force One X Leg Stump Esports secured 4 more rounds to achieve victory and clinch the series.
Team Valor 4-13 Force One X Leg Stump Esports
With this win, Force One X Leg Stump Esports have confirmed their slot in the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs. Meanwhile, the race between Team Valor and Tempest for the final slot in the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs is hotting up after today.