TEC Gauntlet Season 1: Tempest and Force One X Leg Stump won on day 22 of the campaign

Force One X Leg Stump Esports has qualified for the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs after beating Team Valor, whereas Tempest beat Inazuma to preserve their place in TEC Gauntlet Season 1 on day 22.

TEC Gauntlet Season 1: Day 22 results

Tempest vs Inazuma:

Tempest and Inazuma faced off in a best-of-three tie in the first match on Day 22 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

The three maps that were selected for today's match were:

Ascent

Haven

Bind

Map 1: Ascent

Inazuma started as the aggressor and dominated the first half, securing 8 rounds. After the side swap, Tempest secured 6 rounds. However, Inazuma took 5 more rounds to win the game and took the lead in the tie.

Tempest 10-13 Inazuma

Map 2: Haven

Tempest came flying out of the block and dominated the first half, securing 11 rounds. After the side swap, Inazuma was unable to secure a single round in their favor. However, Tempest took 2 more rounds and won the match.

Tempest 13-1 Inazuma

Map 3: Bind

Map 3 saw a similar sight as Tempest again dominated the first half, securing 10 rounds. After the side swap, Inazuma secured 4 rounds for themselves. However, Tempest secured 3 more rounds to clinch the match and series.

Tempest 13-6 Inazuma

Team Valor vs Force One X Leg Stump Esports

Team Valor went up against Force One X Leg Stump Esports in the second match of day 22 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

The three maps selected for today's matchup were:

Haven

Ascent

Icebox

Map 1: Haven

Force One X Leg Stump Esports started on the defending side and dominated the first half securing 10 rounds for themselves. In the second half, Team Valor secured 5 rounds in their favor.

However, Force One X Leg Stump Esports clinched 3 more rounds to win the game and took the lead in the tie.

Team Valor 7-13 Force One X Leg Stump Esports

Map 2: Ascent

Force One X Leg Stump Esports came firing and again dominated the first half, securing 9 rounds this time. After the side swap, Team Valor was able to secure just one round for themselves.

However, Force One X Leg Stump Esports secured 4 more rounds to achieve victory and clinch the series.

Team Valor 4-13 Force One X Leg Stump Esports

With this win, Force One X Leg Stump Esports have confirmed their slot in the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs. Meanwhile, the race between Team Valor and Tempest for the final slot in the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoffs is hotting up after today.

