Create
Notifications
×

TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Day 21: Team Valor secured a hard-fought victory against Tempest 

TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Day 21 Results (Image via TEC)
TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Day 21 Results (Image via TEC)
Rishab Chakladar
ANALYST
comments icon
News
Modified 2021-07-06T02:35:37+05:30

Team Valor secured a hard-fought win in the TEC Gauntlet Season 1, beating Tempest with a 2-1 scoreline.

Both teams were in the race for the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoff but Team Valor got the better of their opposition today.

TEC Gauntlet Season 1: Day 20 results

Team Valor vs Tempest:

Team Valor went up against Tempest in a best-of-three tie on day 20 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

The three maps that were selected for today's matchup following the map veto process were:

  • Icebox
  • Bind
  • Haven
Team Valor vsTempest Selected Maps (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)
Team Valor vsTempest Selected Maps (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 1: Icebox

Team Valor started the game as defender and dominated the first half, securing 11 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Tempest secured 5 rounds for themselves.

However, Team Valor secured 2 more rounds to win the match and took the lead in the tie.

Team Valor 13-6 Tempest

Map 2: Bind

Team Valor started the game as attackers and secured 8 rounds in the first half. After the side swap, Tempest pulled off an amazing comeback and secured 9 rounds in their favor.

However, Team Valor was only able to secure just 2 rounds and lost the match.

Team Valor 10-13 Tempest

Map 3: Haven

Tempest began the game as defender and dominated the first half, securing 9 rounds in their favor. In the second half, Team Valor also secured 9 rounds in their favor and sent the match into overtime.

Overtime saw Team Valor exhibit their class by securing 2 more rounds, and winning the match and the series.

Team Valor 14-12 Tempest

Team Valor vsTempest Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)
Team Valor vsTempest Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

With this win, Team Valor got an advantage in the race for the top 4. They are currently 4th in the Group-A table with 6 points.

TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Group A Standings (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)
TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Group A Standings (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Meanwhile Tempest are 6th in the Group-A table with just 3 points. Both teams have to win the next two games to keep their TEC Gauntlet Season 1 dream alive.

With anticipation reaching its peak, fans are keeping their eyes peeled for this one.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी