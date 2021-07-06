TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Day 21: Team Valor secured a hard-fought victory against Tempest 

Team Valor secured a hard-fought win in the TEC Gauntlet Season 1, beating Tempest with a 2-1 scoreline.

Both teams were in the race for the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Playoff but Team Valor got the better of their opposition today.

TEC Gauntlet Season 1: Day 20 results

Team Valor vs Tempest:

Team Valor went up against Tempest in a best-of-three tie on day 20 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

The three maps that were selected for today's matchup following the map veto process were:

Icebox

Bind

Haven

Team Valor vsTempest Selected Maps (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 1: Icebox

Team Valor started the game as defender and dominated the first half, securing 11 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Tempest secured 5 rounds for themselves.

However, Team Valor secured 2 more rounds to win the match and took the lead in the tie.

Team Valor 13-6 Tempest

Map 2: Bind

Team Valor started the game as attackers and secured 8 rounds in the first half. After the side swap, Tempest pulled off an amazing comeback and secured 9 rounds in their favor.

However, Team Valor was only able to secure just 2 rounds and lost the match.

Team Valor 10-13 Tempest

Map 3: Haven

Tempest began the game as defender and dominated the first half, securing 9 rounds in their favor. In the second half, Team Valor also secured 9 rounds in their favor and sent the match into overtime.

Overtime saw Team Valor exhibit their class by securing 2 more rounds, and winning the match and the series.

Team Valor 14-12 Tempest

Team Valor vsTempest Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

With this win, Team Valor got an advantage in the race for the top 4. They are currently 4th in the Group-A table with 6 points.

TEC Gauntlet Season 1 Group A Standings (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Meanwhile Tempest are 6th in the Group-A table with just 3 points. Both teams have to win the next two games to keep their TEC Gauntlet Season 1 dream alive.

With anticipation reaching its peak, fans are keeping their eyes peeled for this one.

