TEC Gauntlet Season 2 Day 4: Reckoning Esports and Velocity Gaming secured their first win of the campaign

Reckoning Esports and Velocity Gaming defeated T69 and True Rippers on the fourth day of the TEC Gauntlet Season 2.

TEC Gauntlet Season 2 Day 4 results

T69 vs Reckoning Esports:

T69 and Reckoning Esports faced each other in a Group-A tie of the TEC Gauntlet Season 2. The three Valorant maps that were selected for the matchup were:

Ascent

Bind

Split

Map 1: Ascent

T69 started the game as the defender and dominated the first half with nine rounds in its favor. After the side swap, Reckoning Esports tried its best to pull off a comeback, securing eight rounds to try and restore parity.

However, T69 won four more rounds and clinched the match to take a lead in the tie.

T69 13-11 Reckoning Esports

Map 2: Bind

Fans saw a thrilling encounter as both teams secured seven rounds each in their offensive maneuvers. T69 failed to secure a single round in the second half. However, Reckoning Esports snatched two more rounds in overtime and won the match.

T69 12-14 Reckoning Esports

Map 3: Split

Reckoning Esports completely dominated the first half as they secured 10 rounds. After the side swap, T69 was able to take just two rounds in its favor. However, Reckoning Esports secured three more rounds and won the match and the series.

T69 4-13 Reckoning Esports

Velocity Gaming vs True Rippers

After losing the first match of the TEC Gauntlet Season 2, Velocity Gaming tried to change its fortune against True Rippers. The three Valorant maps for the matchup were:

Icebox

Haven

Split

Map 1: Icebox

True Rippers took the lead in the first half with seven rounds in its favor but after the side swap, the team was able to secure just one round.

However, Velocity Gaming grabbed eight more rounds in the second half in its defense and won the match to take the lead in the tie.

Velocity Gaming 13-8 True Rippers

Map 2: Haven

True Rippers again took the lead in the first half with nine rounds in its favor. However, it was a different story after the side swap, as the team was only able to secure one round.

On the other hand, Velocity Gaming snatched 10 rounds in the second half and won the match and the series.

Velocity Gaming 13-10True Rippers

With these wins, Reckoning Esports and Velocity Gaming won their first games of the TEC Gauntlet Season 2 campaign.

