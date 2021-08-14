TEC Gauntlet Season 2: Team Valor and Global Esports dominate day 5

Team Valor started its TEC Gauntlet Season 2 campaign with a flawless victory over Outset Esports. While, Global Esports won their second match of the TEC Gauntlet Season 2 against F1LS Esports.

TEC Gauntlet Season 2 Day 5 Results

Outset Esports vs Team Valor:

Outset Esports (previously known as Go We Ready) kick-start their campaign in a Group-B tie against Team Valor. The three maps for the match were:

Haven

Ascent

Bind

Map 1: Haven

Team Valor dominated the first half with 11 rounds in their favor. Outset Esports was unable to secure a single round in the second half. Team Valor won two more rounds to seal the match.

Outset Esports 1-13 Team Valor

Map 2: Ascent

Team Valor again took the lead in the first half with eight rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Outset Esports was not able to take any rounds in the second half. However, Team Valor secured five more rounds in the second half and won the match and the series.

Outset Esports 4-13 Team Valor

Global Esports vs F1LS Esports:

Global Esports faced F1LS Esports in the second match on day 5 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 2. The three Valorant maps for the match were:

Split

Haven

Bind

Map 1: Split

Global Esports secured 10 rounds in their favor in the first half. After the side swap, F1LS Esports won two more rounds. However, Global Esports secured three more rounds and won the match.

Global Esports 13-4 F1LS Esports

Map 2: Haven

After losing the first map, F1LS Esports came back stronger in the second half. They secured six rounds in the first half as defenders. After the side swap, Global Esports was only able to take three rounds in their favor. F1LS Esports won seven more rounds and won the match to equalize the tie.

Global Esports 9-13 F1LS Esports

Map 3: Bind

Global Esports popped up again on the final map and secured nine rounds in their favor in the first half. After the side swap, F1LS Esports tried their best and won seven rounds for themselves. However. Global Esports secured four more rounds and won the match and the series.

With this win Team Valor kick-started their TEC Gauntlet Season 2 campaign in a dominating fashion. Whereas, Global Esports extend their lead with a second win in Group B.

