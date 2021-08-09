Global Esports qualify for Valorant Conquerors Championship by beating Team XO in India Qualifier 2

Global Esports became the second Indian team to qualify for the Valorant Conquerors Championship Main Event after beating Team XO in the Grand-Finals of the India Qualifier 2.

After finishing second in the India Qualifier 1, Global Esports was determined to secure their spot in the main event from the India Qualifier 2. They reached the Grand-Finals beating T69 in the semi-final with a 2-1 scoreline.

Meanwhile, Team XO defeated Enigma Gaming to secure their place in the Grand-Finals of the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 2.

The two teams faced off in a best-of-five tie and Global Esport snatched a flawless victory against their opposition.

Global Esports and Team XO face off in Grand-Finals of Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 2:

Global Esports went up against Team XO in the Grand-Finals of the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 2. The five selected maps for the best-of-five series were:

Haven

Ascent

Icebox

Bind

Split

Global Esports vs Team XO Selected maps

Map 1: Haven

The first map of the series saw complete domination from Global Esports. They started the map as the attackers, pulled off a massive lead winning 11 rounds in the first half. After the side swap, Team XO failed to secure more than a single round in their favor.

Global Esports 13-1 Team XO

Global Esports vs Team XO Map 1 Scorecard

Map 2: Ascent

Global Esports maintained their momentum on the second map, as they secured seven rounds in the first half as defenders. After the side swap, Team XO was able to take just four rounds in their favor.

Global Esports 13-9 Team XO

Global Esports vs Team XO Map 2 Scorecard

Map 3: Icebox

Fans saw a intense battle between the two sides on Icebox as both teams secured six rounds each in the first half. After the side swap, Team XO won four more rounds for themselves. However, Global Esports secured seven more rounds in their attack in the second half and won the match and the series.

Global Esports vs Team XO Map 3 Scorecard

With this win, Global Esports became last team to qualify for the Valorant Conquerors Championship Main Event from the regional qualifier.

However, there is still a slot left for the main event and Team XO will compete for that slot in the Valorant Conquerors Championship Wildcard Qualifier.

Edited by Gautham Balaji