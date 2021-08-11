TEC Gauntlet Season 2: True Rippers and Global Esports kickstart their campaign with flawless victories

True Rippers and Global Esports kickstart their TEC Gauntlet Season 2 campaign with comprehensive victories against SUS Squad and Orgless 5 respectively. This marks a great start for both teams as they strive for the ultimate prize.

TEC Gauntlet Season 2 Day-2 Results

Sus Squad vs True Rippers

SUS Squad faced True Rippers in a best-of-three tie in the first match of the day. The three selected maps for the matchup were:

Icebox

Ascent

Haven

Map 1: Icebox

True Rippers completely dominated the first half, securing 11 rounds in its favor. After the side swap, SUS Squad was unable to take a single round to maintain pace. However, True Rippers won two more rounds and clinched victory.

SUS Squad 1-13 True Rippers

Map 2: Ascent

Map 2 saw a similar story as True Rippers again dominated the first half with 10 rounds in its favor. After the side swap, SUS Squad was only able to take one round to salvage some pride.

However, True Rippers won three more rounds and won the match and the series.

SUS Squad 3-13 True Rippers

Global Esports vs Orgless 5

Global Esports went up against Orgless 5 on day 2 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 2 and the three selected maps for the match were:

Bind

Ascent

Split

Map 1: Bind

Global Esports started the map as attackers and won eight rounds in its favor. The second half saw Orgless 5 take three rounds to somehow bite back. However, Global Esports secured five more rounds in the second half and won the match.

Global Esports 13-7 Orgless 5

Map 2: Ascent

Global Esports started on the defending side this time and won 10 rounds in the first half. After the side swap, Orgless 5 snatched three rounds to maintain pace. However, Global Esports secured three more rounds in its favor and won the match and the series.

Global Esports 13-5 Orgless 5

True Rippers and Global Esports both secured flawless victories to start their TEC Gauntlet Season 2 campaign.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul