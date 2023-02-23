"There might not be a huge difference"- EDG Muggle on their expectations for VCT LOCK//IN 2023 matchup against 100 Thieves

The highly anticipated VCT LOCK//IN 2023 event has finally begun, marking the beginning of an exciting tournament season for Valorant fans worldwide. It officially started on February 13, 2023, and is scheduled to run until March 4, 2023.

Featuring 32 of the best Valorant teams in the world, the tournament has attracted a massive audience and generated significant buzz within the gaming community.

Among the participating teams, 30 are partnered with Valorant and the remaining two were specially invited from China. Their presence from across the globe has raised the level of competition and made for some intense matchups in Valorant's esports scene.

It is the first major Valorant tournament of the year, with teams from around the world competing for the championship title and a chance to secure an additional slot for their region at the VCT Masters 2023.

EDG Muggle compares Chinese Valorant teams to the rest of the world and comments on their matchup against 100 Thieves in VCT LOCK//IN 2023

At the VCT LOCK//IN Omega Bracket pre-event press conference, Muggle, the coach for EDward Gaming (EDG), was approached by Sportskeeda Esports for an interview regarding the level of competition among the Valorant teams in China and how they measure up against the rest of the world.

Muggle was particularly asked about his thoughts on the recent performance of FunPlus Phoenix (FPX) in their matchup against Karmine Corp (KC). The coach acknowledged that the FPX vs KC match was a closely contested one, with both teams displaying impressive skills and strategies. Here's what he had to say:

"After seeing the game between FPX and KC, personally, I cannot see a huge difference. But the reason why FunPlus didn't win is because of their lack of experience and also their map pool."

He then further added:

"In our bracket, we will be facing 100 Thieves first. They are defintely the strongest and number one team in America, recently. But I think if we perform normally, there might not be a huge difference in our abilities."

According to Muggle, the Chinese Valorant teams are currently facing a lack of experience compared to teams from other regions. This is mainly due to the fact that Valorant was banned in China until recently. However, with it lifted, millions of players in the region have now gained access to the shooter title, leading to a rapid expansion of the scene.

Acknowledging the growth and potential of the Chinese Valorant scene, Riot Games has invited two Chinese teams, EDward Gaming and Fun Plus Phoenix, to participate in the VCT LOCK//IN tournament, demonstrating their commitment to supporting the growth of the game in the region.

Muggle further stated that their first match is against 100 Thieves in VCT 2023, whom they (EDward Gaming) claim to be one of the best from the Americas region. He then added that if EDG plays normally, there shouldn't be a huge difference in the final outcome of the match against the NA team.

EDward Gaming will face off against the 100 Thieves in their first VCT LOCK//IN 2023 match. On February 24, 2023, the top two powerhouses of the Valorant esports scene will face off in what is expected to be an exhilarating match.

