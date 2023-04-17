"They played really well" - Autumn on T1's underwhelming performance against Gen.G on their own map pick in VCT 2023: Pacific League

Week 4, Day 2 of VCT 2023: Pacific League has finally come to an end. The day saw two highly competitive matches. The first match pitted two Korean teams, T1 and Gen.G, against each other, and the second saw ZETA DIVISION take on DetonatioN FocusMe. In the first bout, Gen.G managed to secure a convincing 2-0 win, displaying brilliant play and teamwork. In the second clash, ZETA DIVISION secured a 2-0 victory as well over DetonatioN FocusMe.

VCT 2023: Pacific League is a Valorant competition featuring ten franchised teams from the Asia Pacific region. The event kicked off on March 25, 2023, and is scheduled to run until May 16, 2023, giving players and fans alike several weeks of thrilling matches and intense gameplay.

The top three sides from the event will qualify for VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions 2023. Riot Games is hosting the event in South Korea, and it promises to be an exciting showcase for some of the region's best Valorant teams.

T1 Autumn talks about team's performance in VCT 2023: Pacific League

After the Week 4, Day 2 matches concluded on April 16, 2023, Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to ask a few questions to Autumn in the post-match scrum interviews. Yoon "Autumn" Eu-teum is the head coach for T1 and had previously coached the well-known American team C9. Autumn has also coached OGN Entus Ace, a professional PUBG team.

The coach was questioned about their lackluster performance on Ascent against Gen.G. Ascent was their own map pick, on which they lost 5-13 in a fairly one-sided match. To this question, the coach had to say the following:

"I think they played well, they played really well. We made some mistakes ourselves and that is why even though we picked the map, we lost."

The coach was reluctant to go in-depth about their issues on the map. However, he clarified that there wasn't any one particular reason for which they lost. He attributed the defeat to the team's mistakes and Gen.G's amazing performance.

T1's performances in the series so far have been underwhelming. The team lost both of its last matches, which were mostly one-sided. In a previous interview with T1's Sayaplayer, the esports athlete attributed the lack of communication as a major issue for the side. T1 ban was also of a similar opinion, however, he added that the team needs to work more on individual performances.

T1 will face Rex Regum Qeon next in VCT 2023: Pacific League. The upcoming match is set to go live on April 23, 2023, in Seoul, South Korea.

