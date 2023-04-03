"They are the scariest team in the league" - TLN GarnetS talks about upcoming rivals DRX in VCT 2023: Pacific League

VCT 2023: Pacific League kicked off on March 25, 2023, and will continue until May 16, 2023. The event was organized by Riot Games and is currently being hosted in Seoul, South Korea. The league is comprised of ten Valorant franchised teams from the APAC region. The squads that secure the top three spots in the tournament will reserve themselves a slot in the VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions 2023.

After Week 2 Day 1 of VCT 2023: Pacific League concluded, Rishabh Kalita from Sportskeeda esports got the opportunity to interview Talon Esports' GarnetS. Apiwat "GarnetS" Apiraksukumal is a Thai professional Valorant player who mostly plays Duelists. During the interview, TLN GarnetS talked about the team's performance against T1, their current weaknesses, offered insights into the Duelist role, and more.

TLN GarnetS discusses team's performance against T1, qualities of their upcoming opponents in the VCT 2023: Pacific League, and more

Q. How would you evaluate your performance today?

GarnetS: Not so happy with my performance today.

Q. Did you face any challenges today from T1 today that you didn’t expect?

GarnetS: I think it was mostly from our mistakes that we've made. Not really something unexpected from them.

Q. What are some areas that you think Talon is currently lacking and needs to improve on ahead of VCT Masters and Valorant Champions?

GarnetS: I think in every aspect, we just need to play like we play in scrims. We are much better in scrims compared to real matches so. So, the improvements that we need to make is to just make the games just like the scrims.

Q. Your coach Zeus and teammate Sushiboys have noted that the team's communication could be improved. Has Talon made any efforts to address this issue after today's match?

GarnetS: I think because of the rounds we have lost, and the moment shifts to their side, [it] causes us to communicate less compared to if we were on the leading side. It's just a part of the game.

Q. On Ascent, the two teams looked evenly matched but things fell apart on Haven. What might have caused this?

GarnetS: I think we were losing a lot of crucial rounds we shouldn't have lost in Haven and it caused us to lose momentum. That is why the score is that far apart.

Q. Your team decided to go with Gekko instead of Sova or KAY/O on Ascent. Do you think this had an impact on your team’s performance today on the map?

GarnetS: I don't think it's the Agents' problem because in scrims, we got really good results with Gekko but it just didn't show in the match, so it is just unfortunate.

Q. You primarily play Duelists. As someone who is well-versed in the role, what do you think are some things that a Duelist should keep an eye out for during a match?

GarnetS: Since I am the like the first line of attack, I need to know what the enemies are about to do. If they put these kinds of utilities on the map, then what traps they are setting for us, so I need to be able to create space for the team.

Q. Talon will be facing DRX next. What do you think of them?

GarnetS: We have faced DRX before and we know that they are one of the strongest teams in the league. It is going to be a tough task but we will try to do our best and not show these kinds of performances on stage in the next match.

Q. You guys clashed in VCT LOCK//IN as well but the outcome was in favor of DRX. What are some of your takeaways from that matchup that you plan on incorporating in the upcoming match?

GarnetS: So, from the past experience against DRX in VCT LOCK//IN, we just need to minimize all our mistakes if we play against them. We need to work harder during the week, scrim harder, try to put more work into our preparation for the next game, and we probably will be able to win.

Q. Which teams do you consider to be your biggest threats in VCT 2023: Pacific League and why?

GarnetS: So I think DRX is the best team in the league, and the reason why is because they have been showing a lot of consistent performances, and with all the results they have been making, it is probably from the scrims that they have been doing consistently, and it's been showing in their games. So that's why their preparation for every single game is very, very solid. That's why they are the scariest team in the league.

Talon Esports will be facing DRX next in VCT 2023: Pacific League. The upcoming match will be conducted on April 9, 2023.

