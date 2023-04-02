"We get more utilities for our attack side" - TLN Zeus sheds light on Gekko pick against T1 in VCT 2023: Pacific League

Week 2, Day 1 of VCT 2023: Pacific League has finally concluded. On the day, two matches were conducted. The first clash featured ZETA DIVISION and Rex Regum Qeon, followed by a match between Talon Esports and T1. While the two matches were intense and the teams were evenly matched, the second bout, in particular, had something that hasn't been witnessed in the tournament so far - picking Gekko.

Talon made use of Gekko on both their maps. Despite the entertaining match, T1 emerged as the victors of this matchup with a scoreline of 2-0.

VCT 2023: Pacific League is finally underway. The tournament kicked off on March 25, 2023, and will continue until May 16, 2023. The league is comprised of ten Valorant franchised teams from the Asia Pacific region. These sides are some of the best the Valorant's esports scene has ever seen and they continue to dominate the world stage. Teams like DRX have become household names for fans of the esport.

The event is being organized by Riot Games (developers of Valorant) in Seoul, South Korea. Teams that can manage to reach the top three spots in the league will make their way to VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions 2023.

TLN Zeus explains the rationale behind their Gekko pick in VCT 2023: Pacific League

During the Week 2, Day 1 scrum interviews of the VCT 2023: Pacific League, Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to approach TLN Zeus, the coach of Talon Esports. He was inquired about the rationale behind their Gekko pick instead of other Initiator Agents like Sova, who have better capabilities of relaying information to the team.

To this question, TLN Zeus had the following to say (translated from Thai):

"It's just that we get more utilities for our attack side, where we can clear a lot of spaces, and take space on the attacking side with the Gekko utilities. There's a flash and there's the Wingman, who can push the enemies away. This is probably why we chose Gekko on Ascent."

According to the coach, Gekko makes a great Initiator on Ascent for a couple of reasons. First and foremost, are his utilities that can have a lot of impact on the match. Gekko's Dizzy not only reveals enemies' locations but also blinds them, essentially taking away the need for a flasher.

Similarly, his Wingman has the potential to stun enemies and hence they tend to create distance from him whenever possible. As a result, Gekko allows the team to create and take control of more space compared to other Initiators like Sova, making him the ideal choice for Ascent.

Talon Esports will be facing DRX next in VCT 2023: Pacific League. The highly anticipated matchup is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Seoul, South Korea.

